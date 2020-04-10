Virus outbreak has Lake Geneva wedding season tied up in knots

“There’s a great uncertainty right now,” Boyer said. “Some couples can’t plan, or don’t know if they should move forward.”

For couples trying to arrange one of the most important days of their lives, the requirement for people to maintain a six-foot safety zone around themselves is hard to comprehend.

“Imagine a groom not being able to kiss his bride or a father not being able to dance with his daughter,” Boyer said.

Some couples are resetting their plans for 2021, while others are hoping to squeeze in a new date later this year. With only so many weekends on the calendar, the result could be a glut of local ceremonies.

Matt Mason, co-owner of Matt Mason Photography in Lake Geneva, said he is concerned about schedule conflicts if too many weddings are rescheduled on the same day.

With about 10 photographers on staff or on call for his business, Mason said: “We usually do not like to do more than four weddings in a day. But we may have to do more, if people are rescheduling for a later date.”

The wedding season disruption is starting to have an impact on the Riviera, a city-owned lakefront ballroom that is one of the region’s most popular venues for matrimonial celebrations.