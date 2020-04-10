Virus outbreak has Lake Geneva wedding season tied up in knots

In Lake Geneva, wedding season is big business.
But the coronavirus outbreak is disrupting wedding plans for many couples, costing the Lake Geneva region its chance to host those memorable springtime moments.
“It’s a confusing feeling,” bride-to-be Teresa Huemann said. “But it’s not like we’re the only people going through this.”
Huemann and her fiance, Patrick Green, have dropped their plans for a May 9 wedding reception in the Wood Boat Showroom at Pier 290 Restaurant in Williams Bay, following a ceremony down in Illinois.
With more than 350 people on the guest list at a time when the coronavirus makes such large gatherings impossible, the couple have to reschedule their dreams of tying the knot.
“We decided holding the wedding would not be the responsible thing to do right now,” Green said.
With a picturesque lakefront, Lake Geneva and its neighboring municipalities have long been a favorite locale for young couples ready to walk down the aisle. Hotels, resorts and other businesses cater to brides and grooms looking for the perfect spot to create lifelong memories.
But the region’s cottage wedding industry is being thrown into upheaval by the coronavirus crisis.
The Rev. Marcia Boyer, who provides clergy and other services through a business called My Best Ceremony, said about 15 clients have either rescheduled or cancelled their spring wedding plans.
“There’s a great uncertainty right now,” Boyer said. “Some couples can’t plan, or don’t know if they should move forward.”
For couples trying to arrange one of the most important days of their lives, the requirement for people to maintain a six-foot safety zone around themselves is hard to comprehend.
“Imagine a groom not being able to kiss his bride or a father not being able to dance with his daughter,” Boyer said.
Some couples are resetting their plans for 2021, while others are hoping to squeeze in a new date later this year. With only so many weekends on the calendar, the result could be a glut of local ceremonies.
Matt Mason, co-owner of Matt Mason Photography in Lake Geneva, said he is concerned about schedule conflicts if too many weddings are rescheduled on the same day.
With about 10 photographers on staff or on call for his business, Mason said: “We usually do not like to do more than four weddings in a day. But we may have to do more, if people are rescheduling for a later date.”
The wedding season disruption is starting to have an impact on the Riviera, a city-owned lakefront ballroom that is one of the region’s most popular venues for matrimonial celebrations.
Because of unrelated construction work underway, the Riviera is not available for weddings this season before May. But one wedding event there has been rescheduled already because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
Stephanie Copsey, director of event sales for the Riviera, said other couples also have inquired about the Riviera’s rescheduling policy.
Copsey said she is concerned about how the situation will affect florists, caterers and resorts, too, because they are currently unable to operate under a state-ordered lockdown of non-essential businesses.
“It’s been a tough time for all of us,” she said.
Jaffe Wojcik, owner of a wedding planning firm called Graceful Events, said she had 61 weddings on her calendar this year, and many are rescheduling for either late summer or autumn.
Wojcik agreed it has been a challenge to work around the public health emergency.
“We are taking it by a case-by-case basis,” she said. “We feel bad if they have to cancel. We will help them the best we can.”
At the Pier 290 complex in Williams Bay — where the Huemann-Green reception was scheduled — sales manager Clare Mulcahy said most clients are taking a wait-and-see approach on this wedding season.
Some people are going forward with a smaller wedding now, then hoping to organize a larger ceremony later, after the virus outbreak has ended. Other couples trying to reschedule are having a difficult time finding a venue, Mulcahy said.
“We feel bad,” she said, “if they have been planning their wedding for a long time, and things are starting to fall apart on them.”
Huemann and Green intend to reschedule their reception in Williams Bay for Oct. 17. They are considering making the ceremony itself a virtual event that they broadcast on the internet from a remote location.
The couple said officials at Pier 290 have been understanding and helpful about the scheduling issues.
“I don’t think anyone has been upset,” Green said. “With the current climate we’re in, sometimes you have to roll with the punches.”
