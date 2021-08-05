VISIT Lake Geneva accepting nominations for Impact Awards

VISIT Lake Geneva has opened nominations for its 2021 Impact Awards.

Since 1974, VISIT Lake Geneva has used the annual awards to honor people who have made positive impacts on the quality of life in the Lake Geneva area.

Members of the community are invited to nominate a person, business or organization in any of the four award categories.

Stu Herzog Outstanding Citizen Award: Presented to an individual who represents the Lake Geneva region at its very best, consistently making a positive difference.

Community Betterment Award: Presented to a person, business or organization who enhances and improves the quality of life in the Lake Geneva region.

Hospitality Award: Presented to a person or business who exemplifies outstanding customer service, care, and hospitality.

Rising Star Award: A person, organization or business who, in five years or less in their respective field, has made a substantial impact in their profession.