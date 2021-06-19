VISIT Lake Geneva announces winners of Restaurant Week Charity Check Program

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, presents $5,000 to Jan Baker, officer manager for the Agape House in Walworth. Agape House was the winner of this year’s Restaurant Week Charity Check program.
Dennis Hines
Side by Side in Lake Geneva was one of the four runner-ups for this year’s Restaurant Week Charity Check program, receiving $1,000. Pictured from left, Gaye Lynn Huddleston; Gary Shine, board member; Diane Nopenz, president; Judy Guy, former board member; and Anne McCord.
Dennis Hines
The Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank received a $1,000 check from this year’s Restaurant Week Charity Check program. Pictured from left, Maryann Zimmerman, general manager, and Susan Hughes, managing director.
Dennis Hines
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay was a runner-up in this year’s Restaurant Week Charity Check program and received a $1,000 check. Pictured from left, Mark Reno, president of the Friends of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy; Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva; and Harold Friestad, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy Board chairman.
Dennis Hines
The Walworth County Dementia Friendly Community Initiative received a $1,000 check for being a runner-up in the Restaurant Week Charity Check program. Pictured from left, Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva; Eric Russow, co-founder; Bernadette Russow, co-founder; Nan Elder, VISIT Lake Geneva events manager.
The organization that obtained the most votes received a $5,000 donation, and the top four runner-ups received a $1,000 donation. This year’s Charity Check sponsor was Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
The Agape House in Walworth obtained the most votes, and received the $5,000 donation.
The four runner-ups included Side by Side in Lake Geneva, Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank in Elkhorn, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay and Dementia Friendly Community Initiative of Walworth County.
Each runner-up received a $1,000 check.
Winners of restaurant week
Agape House received $5,000
Walworth County Dementia Friendly Community Initiative received a $1,000
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy received $1,000
Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank received a $1,000
