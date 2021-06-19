VISIT Lake Geneva announces winners of Restaurant Week Charity Check Program

Representatives from VISIT Lake Geneva recently announced the recipients of the Restaurant Week Charity Check program.

VISIT Lake Geneva conducted its Restaurant Week event April 24 through May 2 at 25 local participating restaurants, which offered specialized menu items.

During the event, guests at the participating restaurant had an opportunity to vote on which local nonprofit organizations would receive a Lake Geneva Restaurant Week Charity Check.

The organization that obtained the most votes received a $5,000 donation, and the top four runner-ups received a $1,000 donation. This year’s Charity Check sponsor was Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The Agape House in Walworth obtained the most votes, and received the $5,000 donation.

The four runner-ups included Side by Side in Lake Geneva, Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank in Elkhorn, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay and Dementia Friendly Community Initiative of Walworth County.

Each runner-up received a $1,000 check.

