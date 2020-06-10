VISIT Lake Geneva chairman remembered as passionate advocate

A former board chairman for VISIT Lake Geneva is being remembered for his compassion for others and a passion for the Lake Geneva area.
Michael Jackson, 61, of Lake Geneva, died May 29 at the University Hospital in Madison.
Jackson had served as chairman of the VISIT Lake Geneva board of directors for about three years, resigning from that position in March because of health issues.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism and business promotion group, said she had a favorable impression of Jackson when she was hired by the group in 2019.
“I started talking about tourism, and he was like: ‘That’s the passion we want. That’s the passion the community wants,’” she said.
Klett said she would describe Jackson as an “excitable” person who had a strong interest in attracting more tourists to the Lake Geneva region.
“He was excited about the community,” she said. “He always wanted to make the area a better place.”
Jackson, who is survived by his wife and one son, worked as senior vice president of Town Bank in Lake Geneva. He had worked for the Town Bank organization for about 15 years.
Bank President Jay Mack described Jackson as both a “tremendous leader” and a team player. Mack said Jackson was well respected among his co-workers.
“It’s great loss for Town Bank. We are all very saddened,” Mack said. “He was well loved by everyone who worked with him.”
Born in Decatur, Illinois, Jackson married Susan M. Todd in 1982 in Bloomington, Illinois. They have one son, Andrew Jackson.
Funeral services were scheduled for June 7 at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Home in Lake Geneva.
Nick Vorpagel, another former VISIT Lake Geneva board member, said Jackson was a strong leader who was always willing to offer advice to people who needed assistance.
“If you were smart, you would listen to what he had to say, because he was a really hard-working guy who knew a lot of things,” Vorpagel said. “He worked really hard to help everyone out.”
Vorpagel said Jackson also had a sense of humor and would often tell amusing jokes and stories.
“He knew how to be serious when it was important, but he also knew how to get people to work together,” Vorpagel said.
Mack said Jackson was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, and the two of them often attended games together at Miller Park when the Milwaukee Brewers would host the Cardinals.
Jackson was an avid golfer and often participated in charity golf events.
“I also had a great time with him on the golf course,” Mack said. “When he participated in a charity golf event, he knew how to work a crowd.”
Vorpagel said he, too, remembers attending sports events with Jackson.
“He was a fun guy to hang out with,” Vorpagel said.
Barb Krause, who served on the VISIT Lake Geneva board with Jackson for three years, said Jackson had a strong commitment to the VISIT Lake Geneva organization and worked hard to help it succeed.
Krause said she remembers Jackson as a compassionate and caring person.
“I always appreciated his kindness and respect, both professionally and socially,” she said.
Klett said Jackson always attended VISIT Lake Geneva events, as well as events for other business-related organizations.
“He was always there. He was always smiling,” Klett said. “When a person always shows up, that says a lot about a person.”
Vorpagel said Jackson had a strong love for his family, and often spoke well of his wife.
“Losing him is a massive blow to the entire community, to all of his friends, but most of all his family,” Vorpagel said. “He truly loved his wife and his son and his entire family, and he did a lot for them.”
Klett said Jackson often called his wife his “angel on earth.”
“I usually put my trust in someone based on how they talk about their spouse,” Klett said. “He would often say, ‘My wife is the kindest soul I know.’ It was neat to hear a man talk about his wife that way.”
Picture of the Past: Walter Jonas
Picture of the Past: Industrial Week
Picture of the Past: Unknown image
Picture of the Past: Unknown mail
Picture of the Past: Frank Janowak
Picture of the Past: Gubrud
Picture of the Past
Pictures of the Past cadets in parade
Picture of the Past: Five generations of the York family
Picture of the Past: Elmer Petersen
Picture of the Past Boys Fishing
Picture of the Past Andy Gump
Picture of the Past Irish Woods
Picture of the Past Janowak
Picture of the Past Fire Truck
Picture of the Past Unicef
Picture of the Past Interlaken
Picture of the Past O'Neil and Phillips
Pictures of the Past Gallery
Picture of the past new teachers
Homecoming past picture second version
Pollution picture of the past
Picture of the Past O'Neil and Phillips July 13
Picture of the Past Ice Fisherman
Picture of the Past Lake Geneva
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.