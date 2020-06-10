VISIT Lake Geneva chairman remembered as passionate advocate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A former board chairman for VISIT Lake Geneva is being remembered for his compassion for others and a passion for the Lake Geneva area.

Michael Jackson, 61, of Lake Geneva, died May 29 at the University Hospital in Madison.

Jackson had served as chairman of the VISIT Lake Geneva board of directors for about three years, resigning from that position in March because of health issues.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism and business promotion group, said she had a favorable impression of Jackson when she was hired by the group in 2019.

“I started talking about tourism, and he was like: ‘That’s the passion we want. That’s the passion the community wants,’” she said.

Klett said she would describe Jackson as an “excitable” person who had a strong interest in attracting more tourists to the Lake Geneva region.

“He was excited about the community,” she said. “He always wanted to make the area a better place.”

Jackson, who is survived by his wife and one son, worked as senior vice president of Town Bank in Lake Geneva. He had worked for the Town Bank organization for about 15 years.