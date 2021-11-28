VISIT Lake Geneva collecting items for Big Bundle Up campaign

The VISIT Lake Geneva Visitor Information Center, 201 Wrigley Drive, will serve as a drop-off site for the annual statewide Big Bundle Up campaign.

Residents are asked to donate new and gently-used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens, gloves and other warm-clothing items to the center through Jan. 7, 2022.

The items, which will be donated to the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, can be dropped off at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

The Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank provides supplemental food, diapers and supplies to people who are in need. For more information, visit www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org.

This is the 10th year for the campaign with about 200,000 items being collected by visitor bureaus, chambers of commerce and Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers throughout the state since that time.

VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett started the program during her tenure as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

"The outpouring of generosity for his program year after year is proof there is so much good in this world," Klett said in a news release. "I'm asking our Lake Geneva area residents to join us in getting in the true spirit of the season by helping our neighbors in need."

VISIT Lake Geneva serves as a chamber of commerce and visitors bureau for the Lake Geneva area. For more information, visit www.VisitLakeGeneva.com.