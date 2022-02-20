VISIT Lake Geneva collects for more than 400 winter clothing items from Big Bundle Up campaign

VISIT Lake Geneva collected more than 400 winter clothing items for the most recent Big Bundle Up Campaign.

The Big Bundle Up Campaign is an annual program which includes visitor bureaus, chambers of commerce and Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers from throughout the state collecting winter clothing items and donating them to a nonprofit agency of their choice.

The VISIT Lake Geneva Visitor Information Center, 201 Wrigley Drive, served as a drop-up site for the Big Bundle Campaign, from Nov. 15, 2021 through Jan. 7.

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, announced during the Feb. 2 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting that VISIT Lake Geneva collected 460 clothing items for the campaign.

Some of the items collected included coats, sweaters, mittens, gloves and hats. The items were donated to the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.

“Hopefully, it will help out a lot of people,” Goodwin said.

VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett started the Big Bundle Up campaign about 10 years ago during her tenure as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. More than 200,000 items have been collected since that time.

VISIT Lake Geneva serves as a chamber of commerce and visitors bureau for the Lake Geneva area. For more information, visit www.VISITLakeGeneva.com.

