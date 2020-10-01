VISIT Lake Geneva group in line for a new three-year contract with city

The group also is required to promote Lake Geneva Downtown Business Improvement District events and to maintain a visitor center in the city.

Dave Sekeres, chairman for the VISIT Lake Geneva board, told tourism commission members during a special meeting Sept. 22 that he was excited at the prospects of a new contract with the city.

“We’re very excited about continuing to work with this commission for the next several years,” Sekeres said.

The city commission met in closed session Sept. 22 to discuss final details of the deal, including payment.

Commission chairman Brian Waspi said he could not discuss details, because the contract still had to be reviewed by City Attorney Dan Draper. Waspi said he hoped to have Draper’s review completed by the tourism commission’s Oct. 12 meeting.

“It’s very close to completion,” Waspi said. “There’s a couple of details to iron out. It’s a multi-year agreement for a lot of money, so we want to make sure we take our time and do it correctly.”

Klett said she, too, was anxious to learn more about the new contract.