VISIT Lake Geneva group in line for a new three-year contract with city

Lake Geneva city leaders are taking steps to re-sign VISIT Lake Geneva as the community’s official tourism promoter.
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission have unanimously agreed to recommend VISIT Lake Geneva for a new three-year contract to promote the city and organize events.
Although details of the new deal have not been released, the existing contract is worth $100,000 a year to VISIT Lake Geneva.
Another organization, the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, had made a pitch to take over the contract.
The Lake Geneva City Council must ratify the tourism commission’s recommendation to stick with VISIT Lake Geneva on a deal that would continue until 2023.
VISIT Lake Geneva President Stephanie Klett said she looks forward to continue working with city officials to attract even more visitors to the community.
“It’s going to be a team approach,” Klett said. “We all have the same goal, and that is to market Lake Geneva.”
VISIT Lake Geneva’s current contract with the city expires Dec. 31.
As part of the contract, VISIT Lake Geneva manages for the city a Concerts in the Park series, Winterfest festival and a Christmas holiday parade.
The group also is required to promote Lake Geneva Downtown Business Improvement District events and to maintain a visitor center in the city.
Dave Sekeres, chairman for the VISIT Lake Geneva board, told tourism commission members during a special meeting Sept. 22 that he was excited at the prospects of a new contract with the city.
“We’re very excited about continuing to work with this commission for the next several years,” Sekeres said.
The city commission met in closed session Sept. 22 to discuss final details of the deal, including payment.
Commission chairman Brian Waspi said he could not discuss details, because the contract still had to be reviewed by City Attorney Dan Draper. Waspi said he hoped to have Draper’s review completed by the tourism commission’s Oct. 12 meeting.
“It’s very close to completion,” Waspi said. “There’s a couple of details to iron out. It’s a multi-year agreement for a lot of money, so we want to make sure we take our time and do it correctly.”
Klett said she, too, was anxious to learn more about the new contract.
“I’m nervous, because we don’t know all the details,” Klett said. “We don’t know what the contract is going to look like.”
VISIT Lake Geneva currently receives about $100,000 a year — $25,000 per quarter — from hotel room taxes collected by the city, as well as an additional 25 percent of hotel room tax revenue.
The tourism commission initially was scheduled July 8 to vote on a contract extension with VISIT Lake Geneva. However, commission members agreed to seek proposals from other tourism-related groups.
The Walworth County Visitors Bureau then presented a competing proposal.
The tourism commission decided during a closed session Sept. 14 to continue working with VISIT Lake Geneva.
