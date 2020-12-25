VISIT Lake Geneva partnership manager looking to provide resources to local businesses

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she also is impressed with the work that Hunter has done so far as partnership manager.

“She’s done wonderfully since she’s started,” Goodwin said. “She’s reached to so many of our partners already just to see what they need from us and what kind of help they might need and just to introduce herself and let them know she is a resource to them.”

Hunter said she has enjoyed meeting with the different business partners during the past few weeks and building relationships with them.

“I love that part of my job,” Hunter said. “It really gives me a chance to know our amazing businesses and the services they provide to this community. It’s a great part of my job.”

Hunter said, besides meeting with the partner businesses, she also has been busy helping the VISIT Lake Geneva staff develop the organization’s visitors’ guide, which lists information about area businesses, for 2021.

“So it’s all hands on deck trying to get that visitors’ guide done,” she said.

