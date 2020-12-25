VISIT Lake Geneva partnership manager looking to provide resources to local businesses

Christi Hunter wants to make sure that area business owners have the tools they need to succeed.
Hunter recently was hired as VISIT Lake Geneva’s new partnership manager.
As partnership manager, Hunter will work with VISIT Lake Geneva’s partner business owners to help them find the resources they need to help them better operate their business.
Hunter said— for example— she recently worked with a partner business owner to help them find information about loans that are available to their business.
Hunter also will be responsible for helping business owners learn how to use VISIT Lake Geneva’s website, www.VisitLakeGeneva.com, to market their products and services and to network with other business owners that they could use as a resource.
“By sitting alongside our partners, we will be able to teach them how to utilize that tool,” Hunter said. “All of their information is getting into the hands of our visitors and our residents.”
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she is pleased with the work that Hunter has done already. Klett said, within the first few weeks of being on the job, Hunter has met with about 28 business partners.
“She has jumped in really full speed ahead in the last three weeks,” Klett said.
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she also is impressed with the work that Hunter has done so far as partnership manager.
“She’s done wonderfully since she’s started,” Goodwin said. “She’s reached to so many of our partners already just to see what they need from us and what kind of help they might need and just to introduce herself and let them know she is a resource to them.”
Hunter said she has enjoyed meeting with the different business partners during the past few weeks and building relationships with them.
“I love that part of my job,” Hunter said. “It really gives me a chance to know our amazing businesses and the services they provide to this community. It’s a great part of my job.”
Hunter said, besides meeting with the partner businesses, she also has been busy helping the VISIT Lake Geneva staff develop the organization’s visitors’ guide, which lists information about area businesses, for 2021.
“So it’s all hands on deck trying to get that visitors’ guide done,” she said.
Hunter said one of her goals for the upcoming year is to re-establish VISIT Lake Geneva’s partnership meetings and business-after-hours events to give area business owners an opportunity to network with each other and provide information about the services they offer.
VISIT Lake Geneva has postponed such events this year because of the coronavirus.
“I think it’s important for those connections to start taking place again,” Hunter said.
Klett said the networking events initially will be conducted virtually, but hopefully they will be able hold onsite meetings again sometime in the future, so the business partners will be able to interact with each other in person.
“That’s their opportunity their opportunity to listen to each other, and that’s where the connections are really made,” Klett said.
Hunter started her partnership manager position, Nov. 17, but she began working for VISIT Lake Geneva in August as an ambassador to the visitors center, 201 Wrigley Drive, in which she informed visitors about the types of businesses and tourists attractions that are located in the area.
“The minute I saw the welcome ambassador position at VISIT Lake Geneva, I knew it was something I would enjoy doing,” Hunter said. “I enjoyed working there and was having such a great time, and this opportunity just fit.”
Klett said because of the work Hunter did as a visitor center ambassador, she knew she would be an ideal candidate for the partnership manager position.
“When you meet here, you just know she has energy,” Klett said. “She loves making connections. She’s crazy about Lake Geneva, and she’s just been a dynamo since she got here.”
VISIT Lake Geneva currently has about 400 partner business owners, which they help promote their products and services on their website and informational brochures.
They also conduct ribbon-cutting ceremonies and informational meetings for the partner members.
For more information about becoming a partner member, visit www.LakeGeneva.com.
Hunter said VISIT Lake Geneva works with business owners throughout Walworth County.
“We are a regional organization, so we have business partners that are in Lake Geneva, Linn, Lyons, Delavan, East Troy and Elkhorn,” Hunter said. “We cover the entire region really, just making sure we can connect people, businesses and services to each other and to the community.”