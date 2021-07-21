Visitors and vendors impressed with Riviera renovations

Renovation work that recently was completed to the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva has received a “thumbs up” from visitors and vendors of the historic building.
Interior renovations to the upper and lower levels to the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, were completed in May. The building includes an upper-level ballroom which is used for weddings, corporate outings and community events and lower-level shops where people can purchase T-shirts, jewelry, sandwiches and snack items.
Watch now: Videos and photos of the Riviera open house
Watch now: Playing of the grand piano at the Riviera ballroom in downtown Lake Geneva
Mayor Charlene Klein thanks the crowd
Dirk Debbink, president of MSI General, talks about the Riviera renovation project
Stephanie Klett, president of VISIT Lake Geneva, discusses the tourism impact of the Riviera
A crowd of people attend the Riviera dedication ceremony, July 15
Joseph Hatten, co-owner of Going Bananas, is pleased with the renovations that were completed to the Riviera
Watch now: Unvieling of the new historic plaque for the Riviera in Lake Geneva
Watch now: Dirk Debbink, ceo for MSI General, discusses the Riviera renovation project
Some of the work that was completed to the lower level of the building includes new elevator, larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building, family restroom of the south entrance and renovated vendor spaces.
Upper-level renovations included new ballroom ceiling, upgrades to the lighting system, new dance floor tiles and renovated restroom space.
City officials conducted an open house for the Riviera, July 15, in which people could tour the building and view the renovations. A dedication ceremony was then held at 4 p.m. to honor the completion of the renovation project.
Several visitors and vendors said they were impressed with the work that was done to the building.
Victoria Mecozzi of Dodgeville said she enjoys visiting ballrooms, so she had to attend the open house and view the Riviera’s ballroom during her trip to Lake Geneva.
“I think it’s stunning,” Mecozzi said of the renovations. “I’m a ballroom lover of all places, so I had to make sure to see it before I left.”
Larry Schalk of Evansville said he also wanted to visit the Riviera to view the work that was done to the building.
“I wanted to see it too, because I heard it was redone,” Schalk said. “So I was like, ‘Oh, I definitely have to see it.’”
Schalk said he has visited the lower level of the Riviera during past trips to Lake Geneva, but the open house was the first time he had seen the upper-level ballroom.
“It’s always a great place to come to,” Schalk said. “I always enjoyed the flowers and fountain out front. I understand the fountain has been vandalized but it’s always a cool thing, especially at night when it’s lit up. So that’s kind of the highlight of the building.”
Su Gustafson of Lake Geneva said she likes the renovations that were completed to the ballroom floor.
“I really like the ramp down to the floor,” Gustafson said. “I think it will be an improvement.”
Joel Hoiland of Lake Geneva, who is a member of the plan commission, said he also was impressed with the Riviera renovations. He and his wife moved to the Lake Geneva area about a year ago, so the open house was the first time they had the opportunity to tour the inside of the building.
“We’ve been watching from the outside, so it’s good to see it from the inside, out,” Hoiland said. “It’s beautiful. You can see the different sides of the lake, which is really amazing.”
Hoiland said he hopes many people visit the Riviera now that the renovations have been completed, because it can host different types of events.
“You can have a dance down there. You can have bands. Take our pick,” Hoiland said. “There’s a lot of different flow options. It’s really a multi-use building.”
Several vendors also said they also are pleased with the renovations.
Joseph Hatten, co-owner of Going Bananas, said there are now larger spaces for the vendors because of the renovations.
“I think it looks great,” Hatten said. “The new additions brighten up the building. It has increased the spaces for the tenants.”
Iwona Bialous-Gogolewski, owner of the Riviera Beach Shop, said she also likes the work that was done to the building and is pleased that the vendor spaces now have air conditioning.
“A lot of good stuff was done. Everything looks nice and fresh,” Bialous-Gogolewski said. “We have air conditioning which is a major plus.”
However, Bialous-Gogolweski said she is still getting use to the new location for her business. During previous years, the Riviera Beach Shop has been located on the north side of the building and this year it is located on the south side.
“I miss my old store, but it is what it is,” Bialous-Gogolewski said. “Things have changed, and we have to move on. But I really don’t have a problem with what was done. I’m just glad I’m back, because until the last moment we didn’t know who was coming back or who wasn’t coming back. But so far, so good.”
Jay Craig, representative from MSI General Corporation, said many people toured the building and shared their Riviera memories during the open house event.
“Everyone talks about when they were here and when they were on the top deck. Everyone has their memories,” Craig said.
Craig said he is pleased that his company had the opportunity to work on the project.
“It’s such an iconic building with such great memories for people,” Craig said. “There’s been nothing but complements. It’s great. Everybody loves it.”
