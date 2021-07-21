Visitors and vendors impressed with Riviera renovations

“We’ve been watching from the outside, so it’s good to see it from the inside, out,” Hoiland said. “It’s beautiful. You can see the different sides of the lake, which is really amazing.”

Hoiland said he hopes many people visit the Riviera now that the renovations have been completed, because it can host different types of events.

“You can have a dance down there. You can have bands. Take our pick,” Hoiland said. “There’s a lot of different flow options. It’s really a multi-use building.”

Several vendors also said they also are pleased with the renovations.

Joseph Hatten, co-owner of Going Bananas, said there are now larger spaces for the vendors because of the renovations.

“I think it looks great,” Hatten said. “The new additions brighten up the building. It has increased the spaces for the tenants.”

Iwona Bialous-Gogolewski, owner of the Riviera Beach Shop, said she also likes the work that was done to the building and is pleased that the vendor spaces now have air conditioning.

“A lot of good stuff was done. Everything looks nice and fresh,” Bialous-Gogolewski said. “We have air conditioning which is a major plus.”