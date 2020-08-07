Vodka and cigarettes reported stolen in Lake Geneva liquor store burglary

Prosecutors have accused a man of burglarizing a Lake Geneva liquor store and stealing several bottles of vodka and 138 packs of cigarettes.

Derek D. Schroeder, 35, of Elkhorn, has been charged with burglary of a building and felony retail theft in the alleged July 26 break-in at Geneva Liquors, 797 S. Wells St.

The Walworth County district attorney issued charges Aug. 4 that could send Schroeder to prison for up to 16 years, if he is found guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, Schroeder was caught on security video breaking into the liquor store by crawling through a vent, and then filling a box with merchandise. The alleged thievery involved several bottles of Grey Goose vodka, two bottles of rum, 138 packs of cigarettes, one box of wine, 30 phone-charging cables, $380 in cash, and one Red Bull drink.

Prosecutors allege that Schroeder triggered a burglar alarm that alerted police to the alleged break-in about 4:45 a.m. July 26.

Police reported that they recognized the suspect on the security video from previous incidents. Schroeder was convicted in 2015 of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct and again in 2018 for disorderly conduct.