Volunteers needed for Christmas parade

Volunteers are needed for the upcoming Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.

The parade, which is hosted by VISIT Lake Geneva, is scheduled to be held 5 p.m., Dec. 4 in downtown Lake Geneva.

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, announced during the Nov. 3 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting that volunteers are needed to assist with crowd control.

Volunteers will work in groups of two or more people and be assigned a specific block along the parade route to make sure attendees remain behind the parade route barriers.

“Big crowds come down for that parade,” Goodwin said. “So it’s just always a challenge keeping those excited spectators back up on the sidewalks so they’re not converging in the middle of the road. We want to try to keep everyone safe.”

People can sign up to volunteer by visiting www.visitlakegeneva.com, going to the “events” tab and clicking on the “Electric Christmas Parade” link.

Volunteers should be at least 18 years old, but people between the ages of 14 and 17 may volunteer if they are accompanied by an adult.

VISIT Lake Geneva officials are establishing a Facebook page about the parade, and Goodwin said they are distributing information regarding the parade to downtown businesses.

“I know a lot of the downtown businesses get questions from customers about ‘Is the parade happening?’ or ‘What’s going on?,’” Goodwin said. “So we’re advertising it in other places, but sometimes in-store is a great way for everyone to be knowledgeable about what’s going on.”

Information about the parade also is available at the VISIT Lake Geneva visitors center, 201 Wrigley Drive.

“We will have fliers and details there as well for visitors and businesses,” Goodwin said.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories,” in which the floats will be decorated based on holiday movies, songs and book.

This year’s parade will return to its regular format of lighted floats traveling throughout the downtown area.

VISIT Lake Geneva officials had planned to conduct a “reverse parade” last year in which floats would be stationed along Broad Street, and spectators would drive along the parade route to view the floats.

The parade was eventually cancelled because not enough groups felt comfortable to participate because of concerns related to the coronavirus.

