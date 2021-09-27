Volunteers needed for county park workday events to remove invasive species

The Walworth County Public Works Department is seeking volunteers for three upcoming park workdays.
Volunteers will assist the Geneva Lake Conservancy and Kettle Moraine Land Trust with harvesting of native prairie seeds and the removal of invasive plant species at White River County Park in Lake Geneva, Price Park Conservancy in Elkhorn and Natureland Park in Whitewater.
The park workdays schedule includes:
- Friday Oct.1, 9 a.m. to noon, White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road in Lake Geneva. Volunteers will assist GLC with invasive species removal with a focus on buckthorn and seeding areas where invasive species have been removed.
- Friday Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to noon, Price Park Conservancy, N6421 Hodunk Road in Elkhorn. Volunteers will assist KMLT with seed collection in the Price Park prairie.
- Friday Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Natureland Park, W8338 Territorial Road in Whitewater. Volunteers will assist KMLT with invasive species removal with a focus on buckthorn and other brushy invasive species.
People interested in volunteering are asked to contact Walworth County Volunteer Services Coordinator Colleen Lesniak at 262-741-4223 or clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.