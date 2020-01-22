Volunteers needed tonight to count area's homeless population

Volunteers are needed in Walworth County tonight to conduct a canvass of the region's homeless population.

The "point in time" homeless count is conducted twice a year to gauge the severity of homelessness locally and to secure federal funding for agencies battling the problem.

Volunteers will be out tonight checking parks, bridges and other places, in an effort to compile an accurate estimate of the number of people living homeless.

The exercise is organized by the Walworth County Housing Authority and the Twin Oak Shelter for the Homeless.

Volunteers interested in helping can report at 10 p.m. to Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Volunteers must be at least age 18 or have a parent's permission.

For more information, call the housing authority at 262-723-6123.

