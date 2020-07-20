Volunteers with kayaks needed to help protect the lake from invasive plant
Volunteers with kayaks needed to help protect the lake from invasive plant

Starry stonewort

Starry stonewort has taken root in Geneva Lake, but divers this summer will try pulling it out by hand. 

 File photo, Regional News

WILLIAMS BAY — The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency is looking for kayakers to help with an Aug. 4-5 effort to rid the lake of the invasive plant species starry stonewort.

Divers will be hand-pulling starry stonewort from the lake bottom, and volunteer kayakers are needed to haul bags of the unwanted plants to a nearby transport boat.

Volunteers will not need to get out of their kayaks, and the bags of starry stonewort will remain in the water at all times. Kayaks are requested because divers will be working in the area, so motorized boats could be unsafe.

If interested in helping, call Ted Peters with the environmental agency at 262-949-9823.

