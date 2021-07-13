VOTE NOW: Best of Geneva Lake nomination period has begun

2021 is a year of new beginnings, a year of fresh starts. We’re feeling that energy here, which is one of the reasons why we’re so excited to announce the launch of the new format for the Lake Geneva Regional News' Best of Geneva Lakes awards.

Our Best of Geneva Lakes Awards will once again feature more than 75 categories to honor local businesses in categories like restaurants/bars, home services, professional services and more!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Up first is our nomination period, which kicked off on July 12 and runs through Aug. 1 Only the top five businesses in each category will move onto the voting round, so make your nominations count.

Our winners are determined 100% by the readers, so be sure to nominate your favorite businesses! You can nominate one business per category during this period. If you nominate at least 25 businesses, you are automatically entered into a sweepstakes to win a $250 gift card from a locally owned business of the winner’s choosing. To nominate, please visit https://go.lakegenevanews.net/bestof21

The program will be driven by voters in our community. The winners will be determined during the voting phase from Aug. 30 to Sept. 19 and announced in our Winners Section and online on Sunday, October 31.