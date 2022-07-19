Vote now: Lake Geneva woman who had 5 heart surgeries trying to win contest to be on cover of Maxim magazine

A local woman is in the running to grace the cover of “Maxim” magazine in 2023.

Taylor Worden Graham of Pell Lake is one of the top five finalists in the “Maxim” magazine 2022 covergirl contest. Graham said she was notified that she was one of the top finalists for the contest July 14.

“I never thought I would get this far,” Graham said. “At this point, I have already won regardless of what happens. When you do something like this, you already feel accomplished.”

Graham has been diagnosed with a heart condition called “long QT syndrome.” She has had five heart surgeries since 2002 and has had the battery of her heart defibrillator charged four times.

Despite her condition, Graham continues to live an active life.

“Everything has been good, so far,” she said.

The winner of the contest will appear on the cover of a “Maxim” magazine issue next year, be flown to Paris for the photoshoot and receive $25,000.

The next round of the contest is set to end July 21, then another contestant will be eliminated.

Contestants advance by receiving public votes. People can vote each day. The first vote of the day is free, then any additional votes are $1 per vote with the proceeds being donated to Homes for Wounded Warriors.

People can vote for Graham by visiting https://maximcovergirl.com/2022/taylor-nikcole. Graham said she appreciates the votes she has received during the contest.

“Between friends and family in the local area and on social media, everyone has been so supportive and encouraging,” Graham said. “If it wasn’t for all their votes, I wouldn’t be in the top five.”

The contest which began June 13 is set to end Aug. 18.

“They do wild card rounds to give people another opportunity,” Graham said. “We’re only halfway there. We still have about a month to go.”

Graham said she decided to participate after seeing a post about the contest on Instagram. She said she had to send photographs of herself and complete a questionnaire to quality for the contest.

“I thought, ‘This would be fun. Why not?,’” Graham said. “So I entered not thinking I was going to get anywhere. It was for something more fun to do.”

Graham said she was riding on a train in Fox Lake, Illinois, May 24, when she received an email message that she had qualified for the contest.

“Getting that email on the train, it was pretty exciting.” she said.

Graham appeared in a traveling magazine about 11 years ago, but she has not appeared in any other publications since then.

“It wasn’t of my face. It was more of me holding a suitcase with travel gear,” Graham said. “It wasn’t print modeling, but that was fun. It was still a photoshoot. Being in front of a camera is always a good time.”

Graham has appeared as a background character and stand-in character for the television programs “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”

“I never had any lines or anything like that, but you were always in the background or as a stand-in which is like a double,” Graham said. “There’s a character on the show, she goes by Sylvie Brett. We are about the same height and built, so I would be her double if she was offset doing something and they needed a shot of her, like the back of her head.”

Graham said sometimes she could be on the set between eight to 16 hours during the filmings of “Chicago Med” or “Chicago P.D.”

“There’s some days where you’re there all day,” Graham said. “These shows are some of my favorite shows, so watching them be made was a great experience.”

Graham also has appeared as a stand-in for several television commercials.

“Most of the time they don’t tell you what the company is, because they don’t want you talking about it,” Graham said. “But through the same agency, they will post what they are looking for. It’s a great opportunity.”

Graham currently works part time for The Barn at Back Acres Farm wedding venue in Walworth, helping to plan weddings.

She recently completed online training with the Wisconsin Real Estate Association to become a real estate agent. She is currently preparing for her state and national exams to receive her license.

“It was a good experience, now it’s getting ready for the real thing,” Graham said. “Now taking the exam and getting the license is the scary part.”

Graham is from originally Chicago, but she and her fiance, Brian Thalhammer, moved to the Lake Geneva about three years ago.

“I love it. You have the downtown where you have shopping, restaurants and the people, but you have the beach which is beautiful,” Graham said. “Coming from Chicago and moving here, you can enjoy the peace and quiet and see the stars. Stars are a big deal.”

During her free time, Graham enjoys cooking and hosting guests.

“I like to experiment and try things. I’m big into recording my recipes,” Graham said. “I test them and doctor them.”