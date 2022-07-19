Vote now: Lake Geneva woman who had 5 heart surgeries trying to win contest to be on cover of Maxim magazine

A local woman is in the running to grace the cover of “Maxim” magazine in 2023.
Taylor Worden Graham of Pell Lake is one of the top five finalists in the “Maxim” magazine 2022 covergirl contest. Graham said she was notified that she was one of the top finalists for the contest July 14.
“I never thought I would get this far,” Graham said. “At this point, I have already won regardless of what happens. When you do something like this, you already feel accomplished.”
Graham has been diagnosed with a heart condition called “long QT syndrome.” She has had five heart surgeries since 2002 and has had the battery of her heart defibrillator charged four times.
Despite her condition, Graham continues to live an active life.
“Everything has been good, so far,” she said.
People are also reading…
The winner of the contest will appear on the cover of a “Maxim” magazine issue next year, be flown to Paris for the photoshoot and receive $25,000.
The next round of the contest is set to end July 21, then another contestant will be eliminated.
Contestants advance by receiving public votes. People can vote each day. The first vote of the day is free, then any additional votes are $1 per vote with the proceeds being donated to Homes for Wounded Warriors.
People can vote for Graham by visiting https://maximcovergirl.com/2022/taylor-nikcole. Graham said she appreciates the votes she has received during the contest.
“Between friends and family in the local area and on social media, everyone has been so supportive and encouraging,” Graham said. “If it wasn’t for all their votes, I wouldn’t be in the top five.”
The contest which began June 13 is set to end Aug. 18.
“They do wild card rounds to give people another opportunity,” Graham said. “We’re only halfway there. We still have about a month to go.”
Graham said she decided to participate after seeing a post about the contest on Instagram. She said she had to send photographs of herself and complete a questionnaire to quality for the contest.
“I thought, ‘This would be fun. Why not?,’” Graham said. “So I entered not thinking I was going to get anywhere. It was for something more fun to do.”
Graham said she was riding on a train in Fox Lake, Illinois, May 24, when she received an email message that she had qualified for the contest.
“Getting that email on the train, it was pretty exciting.” she said.
Graham appeared in a traveling magazine about 11 years ago, but she has not appeared in any other publications since then.
“It wasn’t of my face. It was more of me holding a suitcase with travel gear,” Graham said. “It wasn’t print modeling, but that was fun. It was still a photoshoot. Being in front of a camera is always a good time.”
Graham has appeared as a background character and stand-in character for the television programs “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”
“I never had any lines or anything like that, but you were always in the background or as a stand-in which is like a double,” Graham said. “There’s a character on the show, she goes by Sylvie Brett. We are about the same height and built, so I would be her double if she was offset doing something and they needed a shot of her, like the back of her head.”
Graham said sometimes she could be on the set between eight to 16 hours during the filmings of “Chicago Med” or “Chicago P.D.”
“There’s some days where you’re there all day,” Graham said. “These shows are some of my favorite shows, so watching them be made was a great experience.”
Graham also has appeared as a stand-in for several television commercials.
“Most of the time they don’t tell you what the company is, because they don’t want you talking about it,” Graham said. “But through the same agency, they will post what they are looking for. It’s a great opportunity.”
Graham currently works part time for The Barn at Back Acres Farm wedding venue in Walworth, helping to plan weddings.
She recently completed online training with the Wisconsin Real Estate Association to become a real estate agent. She is currently preparing for her state and national exams to receive her license.
“It was a good experience, now it’s getting ready for the real thing,” Graham said. “Now taking the exam and getting the license is the scary part.”
Graham is from originally Chicago, but she and her fiance, Brian Thalhammer, moved to the Lake Geneva about three years ago.
“I love it. You have the downtown where you have shopping, restaurants and the people, but you have the beach which is beautiful,” Graham said. “Coming from Chicago and moving here, you can enjoy the peace and quiet and see the stars. Stars are a big deal.”
During her free time, Graham enjoys cooking and hosting guests.
“I like to experiment and try things. I’m big into recording my recipes,” Graham said. “I test them and doctor them.”
Lake Geneva home listings for people who need a lot of living space
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,150,000
Gorgeous country estate on 12 acres! As you drive down the private drive you will immediately feel the peace & quiet that this private estate offers. This all brick, maintenance-free home is surrounded by the natural beauty of forest & farmland, offering ultimate privacy! Features 4-5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 fireplaces, a home office/library, parlor, great room, formal dining, modern kitchen with walk-in pantry, & a large sunroom with Pella windows W/built-in shades! Spacious main floor laundry & additional finished rooms. The existing layout will easily accommodate an ideal mother-in-law/Au Pair suite or expand into hobby rooms. Garages galore!! Nicely finished 3-car garage, plus a 2nd attached garage w/4 doors & a unique 30x32 outbuilding. Only 20 min. to Lake Geneva. Some staged photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $799,900
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained home located in the desirable Lakewood Farms Preserve community. Enjoy your private 2.6 acres on your beautiful wrap-around porch & paver patio. Walk in to find a private office & bright great room complete with vaulted ceilings, a wall of windows and a double sided fireplace. This two-story is a livable ranch with a master suite and laundry room on the main level. Make your way to the gourmet kitchen with a large island & pantry, dining room & sitting area by the fireplace. Open the french doors leading you to a sunroom with access to your patio. Venture to the lower level to enjoy entertaining in the spacious living room & rec room that has a pool table & wet bar. Ample storage space in the LL that connects directly to your 3.5 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $414,900
Beautiful and tastefully hand painted artistry throughout this custom 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch home. Walk through the front door to the open and airy vaulted ceiling foyer. The open floorplan concept is engulfed by natural light and hardwood floors. The kitchen displays custom maple cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and under cabinet lighting. Pass through the sliding glass doors to the backyard offering the perfect outdoor living space including large deck and pool. Sit and enjoy the peaceful views this property has to offer. Beautifully hand painted separate dining room with tray ceilings and ample space for your large family dinners. Sophisticated primary suite has double doors entry, dramatic tray ceilings and customized walk-in closet to hold all your favorite attire and accessories. Luxury en-suite bath with double vanity, spa soaking tub and separate shower. Finished lower level encompasses 2 large bedrooms, full bath with granite countertop and tiled stand-up shower. Enormous family room perfect for theatre seating and a dry bar. Spring Grove is a hidden gem! Excellent schools, state championship sports teams and only minutes to Metra Station, shopping, and tons of recreational fun. Make this your new home!
5 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $895,000
By far the best lakefront property on Wonder Lake with one acre, 331 feet of shoreline and a two mile view down the lake. This 5 bedroom home includes an indoor pool and lake views from every window in every room. The large open 828 SQFT kitchen and family room has full length windows with great lake views in addition to overlooking the pool room. The master bedroom suite also has the same views. There are commercial kitchen equipment and a soda fountain. The additional four bedrooms are large and share Jack and Jill bathrooms. The laundry/pantry is next to the kitchen and there is a separate living room/library. The 2,000 SQ FT pool room has a vaulted ceiling, 40' x 20' concrete pool that ranges from 3' to 10' deep and two dressing rooms with showers. There are both sunrise and sunset views and boat launch/dock area. There is 5,850 Sq Ft on main level and 3,350 Sq Ft in lower level which includes a 2nd family room/office, recreation room the size of a bowling alley, many storage closets, furnace/pool equipment room, bomb shelter and a 800 sq. ft. garage, which could be converted to a 4 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $1,395,000
Quality new construction home in time for your summer at the lake. Private wooded back yard backs up to White Tail Ridge conservancy. Walking trail to Fontana steps away. Spacious deck & screened porch w/vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom design with open concept. Oversized kitchen island with quartz top. Spacious primary bedroom suite with 2 large closets. Main level laundry. Lower level family room designed for entertaining with roughed in bar, bunk room and walkout. Fontana beach, launch, restaurants, shopping & marina all within minutes.
5 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $1,395,000
Absolutely spectacular setting of 80' of frontage on Lake Elizabeth! No wake area & tons of wildlife out front! Custom home built with pride! 3 decks & a gazebo! Country size kitchen w/island, oak cabs, Corian c-tops & brkfst bar leads 2 huge open FR w/dbl Frnch dr entry, tons of recessed lighting & great views! Very large DR w/cstm blt-ns! Convenient 1st flr bdrm w/full bath! Gorgs mbdrm w/vaulted clng, sitting area, sep exercise rm & lux bath w/step up whirlpool tub, sep shwr & dual vanities! Convenient lndry in lrg master bedroom closet! The walkout bsmnt is endless w/office, game rm, rec rm, 2 bdrms, full bath & plenty of stg! New roof/gutters '19, leaf guards, zoned heating & cooling & newer well pump! Time to enjoy lake life with plenty of room for the entire family & then some!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $619,995
Very lightly lived in Custom Built Ranch right in Spring Grove. Custom built quality every step of the way. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a completely finished basement. Epoxy floor in the oversized 3 car garage. Enjoy and appreciate every custom built detail throughout the home. There is a 3/4th's kitchen in the basement which is ideal for split living situations. 100% move in ready home without a scratch on it! Home is also equipped with a back up generator. Peaceful setting on a cleared out lot that sits up high and dry! Come see for yourself to see how well kept this home is!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $649,900
STUNNING Executive Ranch Located on a Half-Acre Along the FOX RIVER! Escape the stress of daily life with modern amenities on the inside and serene views of nature on the outside. Chef's kitchen features quartz countertops, oak cabinets w/ soft close, and SS appliances. Eat-in dinette with walk-out patio. In the living room, cozy up to your stone-face gas fireplace and enjoy the view through extra-large windows. Main level office provides the space & privacy you need to work from home. Primary bedroom ensuite has heated floors and air jetted tub in the master bath. Two more large bedrooms on the first floor in split ranch design. Finished basement provides extra living space with rec room, 4th bedroom, and full bath. Garage fits 3 cars+ toys!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $554,900
WELCOME TO THE PRESERVES AND THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED KLM BUILT BARRINGTON II MODEL HOME. NESTLED ON 2.5 ACRES OF LUSH PRISTINE MATURE LANDSCAPING PROVIDING SCENIC VIEWS AND AMPLE PRIVACY. FALL IN LOVE THE MINUTE YOU WALKTHROUGH THE ARCH ENTRYWAY ONTO THE GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, THE GREAT ROOM HAS A FLOOR TO CEILING GAS FIREPLACE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. MAGNIFICENT KITCHEN WITH EARTH STONE COUNTER TOPS AND A BREAKFAST NOOK OR SUNROOM TO ENJOY THAT MORNING COFFEE AMONGST ALL THE BEAUTY OF THE EXPANSIVE BACKYARD. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM BOASTS 11 FOOT COFFERED CEILING. THE PRIVATE MASTER SUITE HAS 2 WALKIN CLOSETS AND A SPA LIKE BATHROOM WITH KOHLER JETTED TUB, DUAL VANITY AND SEPERATE SHOWER. THE WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL HAS A HUGE REC ROOM WITH A CEDAR BUILT WET BAR GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, WORKSHOP, 4TH BEDROOM AND FULL BATHROOM. WOULD MAKE A GREAT IN-LAW SUITE. ROOF, SIDING AND GUTTERS REPLACED IN 2020. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS WAITING FOR IT'S NEW OWNERS AND PROMISES NOT TO DISAPPOINT!
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $589,900
Just 10 min 2 Lake Geneva and 1 mile from IL border! Flexible A5 zoning allows for animals! WOW! Btfl scenic cstm ranch nestled in a valley on 2.68 acres surrounded by woods & open fields! Long driveway approach! 4 car garage w/upper & lower entry! Huge deck welcomes you! Open flr plan! Cozy LR w/vltd clng flows into upgraded ktchn w/lrg brkfst bar, extended cstm oak cabinetry w/crown molding & extra recessed lighting! Separate eating area w/tons of windows & spectacular views! 2 spacious bedrooms on 1 side of the house & lrg mbdrm w/wlk-in closet & lux bath w/wlk-n rain shower & dual sinks! 2 sep laundry areas! Huge fin deep pour walkout bsmnt w/rec rm, den, full bath, extra closets, 4th bedroom & future bar area! Roof, gutters & fascia 4 years old! Newer garage doors! Outbuilding!