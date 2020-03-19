Voter purge battle could be headed to the Supreme Court

Conservatives argue invalidating the registrations of voters who may have moved is important to keep the voter rolls accurate.

In February, Wisconsin’s District IV Court of Appeals, based in Madison, overturned Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy’s ruling ordering a voter purge and invalidated his decision that found the Wisconsin Elections Commission and some of its members in contempt for failing to purge the rolls.

For now, the registrations of thousands of voters the state determined were likely to have moved can remain valid for the April 7 presidential primary and Supreme Court election. A voter who has moved is required to register at his or her new address.

WILL is asking the Supreme Court to issue a ruling no later than June 19 to be in effect for the Aug. 11 primary.

In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved, or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait until 2021 to deactivate the registration of voters who didn’t respond to the October mailing.