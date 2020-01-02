Voter purge could mean thousands must re-register

While the state Elections Commission reviews the data for accuracy, about 7 percent of the names on the list are there by mistake. Citing that error rate, the commission this year decided to wait until between 12 and 24 months to purge voters who didn’t respond to the mailing, as opposed to the originally planned 30 days.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is challenging that action in court, arguing for an immediate purge of suspected “movers.”

Of the roughly 234,000 voters statewide believed to have moved in 2019, just over 2,400 requested to continue registration at their current address, meaning they hadn’t moved and were likely sent the mailing in error.

Elections officials say that could be due to a number of reasons, such as registering a car at a relative’s house to avoid a local wheel tax but keeping one’s current address for voting purposes.

The mailings encourage voters who may have moved to register online at their new address, on Election Day at their new polling place, or via a registration form at a local clerk’s office. For voters who received the mailing but didn’t move, the letter says they should confirm their address online at myvote.wi.gov, vote in the next election or return a postcard to their local election official confirming they still reside at their address.