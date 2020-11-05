Voters deliver split decision on funding fire department expansion

TOWN OF GENEVA — Two communities said "yes" but a third voted "no" in a series of referendums to fund expansion of a fire department serving this part of Walworth County.
Voters in the town of Geneva rejected the proposal, while others in the town of Sugar Creek and city of Elkhorn agreed to fund a $1.6 million-a-year expansion of the Elkhorn Fire Department.
The fire department provides services throughout the area and asked its neighboring communities to help fund expanding its staff from 11 to 24 full-time firefighters.
The plan is similar to a measure in the Walworth-Darien area to share the cost among six neighboring municipalities of contracting with an ambulance provider to improve emergency medical services in that rural area.
The Elkhorn Fire Department initiative required Elkhorn, Sugar Creek and the town of Geneva voters to pass referendums in Tuesday's election authorizing property tax increases to fund the proposal.
LaFayette town officials are part of the plan, too, and are considering funding their share without a tax increase referendum.
With the town of Geneva voting down its referendum, Elkhorn city officials plan to move forward with the expansion, with Elkhorn funding the outstanding balance. Elkhorn voters agreed to tax increases up to the full $1.6 million a year, if needed.
Elkhorn City Administrator James Heilman said he is excited to have the support of voters in Elkhorn and Sugar Creek. Proponents of the measure, he said, worked hard to build public support for the fire department expansion.
"We put our best efforts forward," he said. "We're pleased the public supported us. It's good to know when the public has your back."
