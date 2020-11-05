Voters in Lake Geneva region re-elect two Republican state lawmakers

Two state legislators representing the Lake Geneva region in the Wisconsin Assembly are headed back to Madison.

Voters in Tuesday's election re-elected both state Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, in the 32nd Assembly District and state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, in the 31st Assembly District.

According to unofficial election returns, August defeated Democratic challenger Katherine Gaulke by a margin of 62 percent to 38 percent, and Loudenbeck won 60 percent to 40 percent over Democratic challenger Liz Lochner-Abel.

Gaulke was making her second attempt to unseat August, while Lochner-Abel was making her first foray into politics.

Both Republican incumbents were seeking their sixth two-year terms in the state legislature.

The 32nd district includes generally the eastern side of the Lake Geneva region, and the 31st district includes the western side.

The final vote counts were August 20,158 and Gaulke 12,455, and Loudenbeck 19,961 and Lochner-Abel 13,549.

