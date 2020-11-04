Voters in rural Walworth County approve shared ambulance deal

WALWORTH — A deal to share ambulance service among six neighboring rural communities has won voter approval in referendums held Tuesday in multiple towns and villages.

The plan to jointly contract a private ambulance company to share two new full-time firefighters was approved by voters in the towns and villages of Walworth and Sharon and the village of Darien.

The town of Darien, the sixth community, had previously approved its participation without a voter referendum.

If any one municipality had voted against the unusual cost-cutting arrangement, organizers said the deal, as presented, would have fallen apart.

Voters in all five neighboring communities on Tuesday approved referendums authorizing local property tax increases to pay for the expanded ambulance service. The referendums passed with 76% support in the town of Sharon, 65% in the village of Sharon, 61% in the town of Walworth, 58% in the village of Walworth and 67% in the village of Darien.

