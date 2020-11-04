Voters in rural Walworth County approve shared ambulance deal

WALWORTH — A deal to share ambulance service among six neighboring rural communities has won voter approval in referendums held Tuesday in multiple towns and villages.
The plan to jointly contract a private ambulance company to share two new full-time firefighters was approved by voters in the towns and villages of Walworth and Sharon and the village of Darien.
The town of Darien, the sixth community, had previously approved its participation without a voter referendum.
If any one municipality had voted against the unusual cost-cutting arrangement, organizers said the deal, as presented, would have fallen apart.
Voters in all five neighboring communities on Tuesday approved referendums authorizing local property tax increases to pay for the expanded ambulance service. The referendums passed with 76% support in the town of Sharon, 65% in the village of Sharon, 61% in the town of Walworth, 58% in the village of Walworth and 67% in the village of Darien.
The results came as welcome news to Darien Fire Chief Justin Schuenke, who has worked for three years with other fire chiefs and municipal leaders to develop the contract.
“It seems a bit surreal,” Schuenke said. “It’s great to know our years of work have paid off.”
The planned three-year contract costing a combined $405,000 annually will staff two full-time firefighters with paramedic training to service ambulance calls throughout the region. It is designed to reduce wait times for ambulance services, while also saving the expense of all six municipalities having to expand their own staff.
Schuenke said he is thankful for the fire chiefs and other leaders who helped make the referendum victory a reality — and for the voters who approved it. He said the referendum was a community effort.
“I’m thankful of all the communities and political boards that allowed us to take it to referendum, and I think it’s great the citizens have spoken,” he said. “It’s a great thing.”
