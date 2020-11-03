Voters line up to cast their ballots in the Lake Geneva region

Walworth voter Denise Bell said she expected lower turnout on Election Day, because of the coronavirus pandemic and because of absentee voting options. Bell, however, was pleased to see a lot of people out to the polls to engage in their civic duties.

“It’s super important,” she said. “It just gives you a great feeling. It’s just part of being an American.”

There were no early reports of problems or glitches at polling places in Walworth, Williams Bay or Fontana.

Williams Bay poll worker Charles Lemoine said voters at the Lion’s Club Field House at one point formed a line that stretched all the way from the building entrance to nearby Stark Street.

Lemoine said the line persisted for about an hour after the polls opened at 7 a.m., but afterwards voters trickled in occasionally with almost no wait time. With only three voting stations inside the building, Lemoine said the process was slow, but that voters were patient.

“It’s kind of a slow process when you can’t really get that many people in there,” he said. “People were very cooperative.”

At the Fontana Village Hall, voters encountered short waiting lines, and reported that they were able to vote in less than 10 minutes.