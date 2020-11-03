Voters line up to cast their ballots in the Lake Geneva region

Voters in the Lake Geneva region stood in long lines todayNov. 3 for the chance to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
But voters and election officials reported no other significant issues after polls opened for an election that also included races for Congress and for state legislature.
Those turning out to cast their ballots in Lake Geneva, Williams Bay and elsewhere said they had no objection to waiting in line.
Lake Geneva voter Susie Kegel said she was not surprised to see heavy turnout for the presidential contest between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Kegel said she did not mind waiting to complete her ballot.
“It’s important,” she said. “I think people are waking up and realizing it’s important to vote.”
At one point, the line to vote at Lake Geneva City Hall extended outside the building and nearly to the street.
City Clerk Lane Kropf said she was not surprised by the voter turnout, and she said there were no issues or equipment problems during the first few hours of voting.
“It’s been a smooth ride so far,” Kropf said.
A steady line of voters persisted, too, at the Walworth Village Hall, where some residents reported waiting up to 25 minutes to get inside to cast their ballots.
Walworth voter Denise Bell said she expected lower turnout on Election Day, because of the coronavirus pandemic and because of absentee voting options. Bell, however, was pleased to see a lot of people out to the polls to engage in their civic duties.
“It’s super important,” she said. “It just gives you a great feeling. It’s just part of being an American.”
There were no early reports of problems or glitches at polling places in Walworth, Williams Bay or Fontana.
Williams Bay poll worker Charles Lemoine said voters at the Lion’s Club Field House at one point formed a line that stretched all the way from the building entrance to nearby Stark Street.
Lemoine said the line persisted for about an hour after the polls opened at 7 a.m., but afterwards voters trickled in occasionally with almost no wait time. With only three voting stations inside the building, Lemoine said the process was slow, but that voters were patient.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s kind of a slow process when you can’t really get that many people in there,” he said. “People were very cooperative.”
At the Fontana Village Hall, voters encountered short waiting lines, and reported that they were able to vote in less than 10 minutes.
Fontana voter Lisa Crello said despite even with the short wait, she believes turnout has been strong.
“I think the turnout has been pretty good, but it’s just not a big town,” she said.
Other voters agreed that standing in line was not a major inconvenient when weighed against the importance of having their voices heard at election time.
Lake Geneva voter Ursula Botsch stood in line outside City Hall with with her husband, Johann Botsch, and their son, Johann Botsch Jr.
“I’m fine with it,” Botsch said. “I have no problem.”
Inside Lake Geneva’s City Hall, voters found six voting booths available.
Kegel said she was able to get in and out in about a half-hour.
“It was like clockwork,” she said. “They did a good job.”
Voter Jesse Johnson said it took him about 45 minutes to vote, but he did not mind the wait, either.
“It was not terrible at all,” he said.
Demetrius Argiropoulos, another Lake Geneva voter, said he was pleased to see hand sanitizer and other safety precautions in place to guard against spreading the coronavirus at the polling place.
Argiropoulos said he was not surprised to see people showing up and standing in line.
“It was a historic election,” he said. “So I think this is one that people felt it was important.”
Lake Geneva City Hall front entrance Election Day April 7, 2020
Sign directs voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
Voter wearing protective mask waits in line to vote
Window panes separate voters from workers
Poll worker sanitizes pens after each use on Election Day
Voters cast ballots at Lake Geneva City Hall
Fence separates voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
City Clerk Lana Kropf at Lake Geneva City Hall on Election Day
National Guard soldier assists with Election Day in Lake Geneva
Charlene Klein backer campaigns outside City Hall
Husband and wife voters exit Lake Geneva City Hall
