Wake surfing growing in popularity; 23-year-old's surfing lesson business booming

But not every boat is made for wake boarding. You need an inboard engine, where the engine and drive unit are placed inside the boat and the propeller comes out under the hull. It’s not safe with a traditional outboard engine in the back of the boat.

Tyler Kraft, the marketing manager for the boat house dealerships, said COVID really increased the demand for outdoor activities, including boating.

“We are what people turned to, to get out and have fun,” Kraft said. “We sold through a lot of our inventory and we were able to switch our focus from selling boats to inspiring people to get the most out of their boating experience.”

The events included the amateur wake surfing competition along with events at the Boat House’s other locations.

In total they have seven Boat House locations, three in Florida as well as one on Lauderdale Lake, one in Oconomowoc, one in Johnsburg, Ill., on Pistakee Lake, and two on Geneva Lake at the Abbey Resort and then by Big Foot Beach where the Boat House restaurant is located. The restaurant is owned by the president of the Midwest Boat House locations but is not directly affiliated with the Boat House dealerships.