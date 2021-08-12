Wake surfing growing in popularity; 23-year-old's surfing lesson business booming

LAKE GENEVA – If you are out on the lake this summer, you may have seen more people surfing – wake surfing that is.
“Every year it’s gotten progressively bigger,” said Tucker Rawles, 23, who owns his own wake surfing company. “It’s the hottest sport right now.”
To help celebrate the sport, the Lake Geneva Boat House held its inaugural amateur wake surfing competition on Aug. 4, which Rawles took top prize for in the advanced field. The Lake Geneva Board Shop, which was a sponsor for the event, has also seen a big increase in wake surfing popularity, said owner Jayson Rishling.
Wake surfing is a type of sport where individuals start about 10 feet behind the boat and then drop the tow rope and surf on the boat’s wake.
Rawles said he first got into wake surfing back in 2012 when he was about 13.
“We just road for fun,” Rawles said. He later started working at the Boat House and people started asking him for advice.
He started his business almost as a joke, but now it keeps him busy through the entire summer with some people signing up for one lesson and others signing up for 30 throughout the summer.
“You get those smile. You get those memories,” Rawles said. Then, they want to go again and they call their friends to line up a lesson too.
“It keeps growing and growing,” Rawles said of his business, Stay Soaked, that includes himself and four other instructors.
He is based on Lauderdale Lake, but he’ll travel to other lakes, including Geneva Lake.
Ideally, he likes to help people learn how to use their own equipment – their own boats and boards.
Rawles focuses his lessons on wake surfing and refers people to other instructors if they are interested in perfecting their skiing or wake boarding.
The sport of wake surfing started around 20 years ago, but really picked up in the last five to eight years, said Rishling, who sells boards and other wake surfing equipment at this shop at 269 Broad St.
A few reasons it’s popular in Geneva Lake is because the deeper water depth helps to create a bigger wake. Also, even though the lake can get busy, wake surfing is not affected by other boat’s wakes like people are when they are water skiing or wake boarding, holding on to a rope 50-70 feet behind a boat.
Wake surfing is picking up popularity with all ages, not just youth, said Rishling. A lot of people who got into wake boarding in the past are realizing that wake surfing is easier on their bodies because they don’t have to hold on to the tow rope. They can just surf the waves.
But not every boat is made for wake boarding. You need an inboard engine, where the engine and drive unit are placed inside the boat and the propeller comes out under the hull. It’s not safe with a traditional outboard engine in the back of the boat.
Tyler Kraft, the marketing manager for the boat house dealerships, said COVID really increased the demand for outdoor activities, including boating.
“We are what people turned to, to get out and have fun,” Kraft said. “We sold through a lot of our inventory and we were able to switch our focus from selling boats to inspiring people to get the most out of their boating experience.”
The events included the amateur wake surfing competition along with events at the Boat House’s other locations.
In total they have seven Boat House locations, three in Florida as well as one on Lauderdale Lake, one in Oconomowoc, one in Johnsburg, Ill., on Pistakee Lake, and two on Geneva Lake at the Abbey Resort and then by Big Foot Beach where the Boat House restaurant is located. The restaurant is owned by the president of the Midwest Boat House locations but is not directly affiliated with the Boat House dealerships.
In the past they have rented boats from the boat house, but this year they have shifted focus to their boat club, which is like a boat timeshare program where you pay in to rent a boat whenever you want over the course of a year. They have also held more events to give exposure to fun boating activities like wake surfing.
“I think wake surfing is something anyone can try and should try if they are presented with the opportunity,” Rawles said.