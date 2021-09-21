Walk to End Alzheimer's expected to raise over $157,000

Walkers from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Walworth County Sept. 18 at Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s rejoined in person this year, with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities.

The Walk is anticipated to raise more than $157,000 to fund research and local services in Walworth County, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to bring awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®.