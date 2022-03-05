Walking path in the Village of Walworth one step closer to being abandoned

A walking path in the Village of Walworth that has caused some concerns among village officials is one step closer to being abandoned.

Members of the Village of Walworth Plan Commission unanimously approved, Feb. 21, to abandoned a walking path located across the street from Walworth Elementary School.

Whether to vacate the walking path still has to be approved by Walworth Village Board members, who are set to vote on the issue March 14.

The walking path is located at the end of unmarked Hamlin Street, across from Walworth Elementary School, then travels down Freemont Street.

The walking path, at the end of Hamlin Street, extends toward a new development in the Walworth Prairie neighborhood development. The path then connects with Savannah Drive east of the Spring Drive intersection.

Village officials have expressed concern about the safety of Walworth Elementary School students crossing the area of Fremont Street and the walking path.

The plan commission added a provision that abandoning the walking path would be subject to sending a notice to representatives of Immanuel United Church of Christ, because a portion of the path leads to the church.

“That’s the only place it would go,” Village Planner Shaun Murlarkey said. “It would be a public path that dead ends into private property.”

Mularkey said church officials have not indicated how they feel about the possibility of the path being abandoned.

“There might be some benefit keeping it abutted to the church property, but we don’t have clear direction from them,” Mularkey said.

Louise Czaja, village president and plan commission chairperson, said she received an email message from a representative of the church, but their position regarding the path was not clear.

“Frankly, I wasn’t very satisfied with the email,” Czaja said. “It just said, ‘UCC Church.’ I don’t know if it was an individual, perhaps, drafting a letter for them to acknowledge that this is what’s going to happen.”

Plan commission member Annie Zambito recommended that the village clerk send a written notice to the church.

Murlarkey said if the path is abandoned it would have to be removed from the village’s comprehensive outdoor recreation plan.

“At some point, we would have to amend that document to remove it if it is abandoned,” Murlarkey said. “I think it makes sense. It doesn’t go anywhere. It doesn’t serve much of a purpose.”

The plan commission members also unanimously approved to vacate Hamlin Street under the condition that the owners of the properties adjacent to the street develop an access and maintenance agreement regarding how the properties will be maintained.

“There will be a maintenance agreement between those two parties,” said Edward Snyder, a plan commission member. “This eliminates the road that goes to nowhere and a walking path that goes to nowhere, basically.”

The maintenance agreement would have to be drafted by both property owners’ attorneys.

The proposal to vacate Hamlin Street also still has to be approved by the village board.

