Walworth 911 center received 140-plus calls in 90 minutes during Tuesday storm

A November storm wreaked havoc on the Lake Geneva area, downing trees and power lines.
There were initially reports of a possible tornado, but upon further inspection damage was believed to have been caused by straight-line winds that appeared to reach up to 70-80 mph, not a tornado.
Overall throughout the area, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office received 56 calls for service on Nov. 10 between 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m., during the storm and immediately following it, according to Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Hall.
Multiple tree and wire down calls mainly, he said. The Communications Center received more than 140 telephone calls in an hour and fifteen minutes during the weather event, according to Hall.
The Nov. 10 storm downed several trees in the Indian Hills neighborhood in Fontana, some which brought down power lines, blocked roads or landed on resident homes. Crews were busy in the neighborhood the morning of Nov. 11 cleaning up debris, repairing power lines and removing fallen trees.
High winds also caused roofing material to be blown away from the Country Club Estates clubhouse, according to reports from the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department.
The Fontana Fire and Rescue Department has received reports of at least 14 homes in the area which received damage due to the storm.
Initial reports that the National Weather Service obtained from dispatchers was that a roof blew off a house in Fontana, but the following day the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department said they had only heard about some roofing material missing and not that any compete roof had blown off.
A home in Williams Bay on Vernon Street also sustained notable damage after a large limb was blown down onto its roof the evening of the storm.
Lake Geneva
In the city of Lake Geneva, a lifeguard stand at Riviera Beach, south of Wrigley Drive, was blown down and was among the casualties of the storm that produced heavy rains, winds and hail. Another lifeguard stand was a little luckier as it stayed intact.
Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo's Harborside Café, said two of his outdoor tables blew up the street because of the storm. The café is located on the corner of Broad Street and Wrigley Drive.
"It got pretty rough by the lake yesterday," Condos said.
Lyons
In the midst of the storm and heavy winds, one vehicle reportedly drove into downed power lines in the Springfield area at Highway 36 and Genesee Road, about two blocks east of Highway 120.
Fortunately the driver was able to get out safely without injury, according to Lyons Fire and Rescue Captain Andy Fincutter.
There were sparks but the vehicle didn’t start on fire, he said.
Due to limited visibility with the storm, the driver likely didn’t see the downed lines, he said.
Because of the downed lines on the road, a portion of Highway 36 in Springfield was closed and there was a detour.
According to We Energies outage map, 944 customers in the town of Lyons were out of service as of 10 p.m. the night of the storm.
A reported 877 customers were out in the town of Spring Prairie, as well as customers all around Geneva Lake.
While it does not appear that the Nov. 10 storm was a tornado, there was a tornado reported earlier this year in the area.
A category EF-0, the smallest kind, touched down in the Lake Geneva area on Aug. 10.
According to the weather service, the August tornado started near the corner of Lake Geneva Boulevard and South Street and continued moving in a northeasterly direction for more than three miles.
Measuring about 50 yards wide — half of a football field — the tornado was on the ground for about four minutes before stopping near the intersection of State Highways 50 and 12.
No serious injuries were reported, and no homes were destroyed.
But the tornado cut such a swath of damage that kept tree service crews busy for several days, cleaning up neighborhoods touched by the funnel cloud.
Regional News reporters Dennis Hines, Connor Carynski and Stephanie Jones contributed to this report.
