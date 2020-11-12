Walworth 911 center received 140-plus calls in 90 minutes during Tuesday storm

Initial reports that the National Weather Service obtained from dispatchers was that a roof blew off a house in Fontana, but the following day the Fontana Fire and Rescue Department said they had only heard about some roofing material missing and not that any compete roof had blown off.

A home in Williams Bay on Vernon Street also sustained notable damage after a large limb was blown down onto its roof the evening of the storm.

Lake Geneva

In the city of Lake Geneva, a lifeguard stand at Riviera Beach, south of Wrigley Drive, was blown down and was among the casualties of the storm that produced heavy rains, winds and hail. Another lifeguard stand was a little luckier as it stayed intact.

Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo's Harborside Café, said two of his outdoor tables blew up the street because of the storm. The café is located on the corner of Broad Street and Wrigley Drive.

"It got pretty rough by the lake yesterday," Condos said.

Lyons

In the midst of the storm and heavy winds, one vehicle reportedly drove into downed power lines in the Springfield area at Highway 36 and Genesee Road, about two blocks east of Highway 120.