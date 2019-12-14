You are the owner of this article.
Walworth butcher shop decides to stay open after all

Johnstown Meat Co. site in Walworth

Located at 114 Madison St. on the Walworth village square, Johnstown Meat Co. will celebrate three years at the location in February.

 File photo, Regional News

WALWORTH — Good news for fans of the Johnstown Meat Co. butcher shop on the Walworth village square.

After previously announcing plans to close the retail shop, the store owners have had a change of heart and decided to keep it open.

Co-owner Frank Herrera said he could not bring himself to give up on the store he opened more than two years ago at 114 Madison St.

“I can’t go down without a fight,” he said.

The store’s reprieve is being cheered by those who have been supporters.

Cherie Setteducate, former executive director of the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce, said she has become a big fan of the Walworth establishment.

“I’m thrilled,” she said. “It’s great news for the community.”

Johnstown Meat Co. got its start eight years ago with a butcher shop in Janesville. In 2017, the owners decided to expand by opening a second location on the Walworth village square.

The ownership announced plans to close the Walworth outlet in October, saying that local consumers were not supporting the store enough.

That led to a surge in new local interest in Johnstown Meat.

Plus, Herrera said that when it came time to clean out the property and walk away, he could not do it. After finding old photos from the store’s grand opening, he got sentimental and decided to give it another try.

“It just got to me,” he said.

Store manager Courtney Deisenroth said she is encouraged to see heightened interest in the store in recent weeks.

Deisenroth voiced optimism about the future, noting that she has many regular customers who have become friends to her.

“These are my people,” she said.

Herrera plans to take another year to evaluate how the Walworth store is performing.

With a fairly spacious showroom, he hopes to partner with more local entrepreneurs who want to display new products, such as homemade honey, jam, soap or candles.

The store owner said he envisions creating a type of mini-farmers market for local products.

“Hopefully we can build it into something that works,” he said. “We’re planning on staying. So hopefully it’ll work out.”

