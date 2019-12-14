Walworth butcher shop decides to stay open after all

That led to a surge in new local interest in Johnstown Meat.

Plus, Herrera said that when it came time to clean out the property and walk away, he could not do it. After finding old photos from the store’s grand opening, he got sentimental and decided to give it another try.

“It just got to me,” he said.

Store manager Courtney Deisenroth said she is encouraged to see heightened interest in the store in recent weeks.

Deisenroth voiced optimism about the future, noting that she has many regular customers who have become friends to her.

“These are my people,” she said.

Herrera plans to take another year to evaluate how the Walworth store is performing.

With a fairly spacious showroom, he hopes to partner with more local entrepreneurs who want to display new products, such as homemade honey, jam, soap or candles.

The store owner said he envisions creating a type of mini-farmers market for local products.

“Hopefully we can build it into something that works,” he said. “We’re planning on staying. So hopefully it’ll work out.”

