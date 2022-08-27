Walworth County 4-H and FFA members host meat sale

Approximately 175 Walworth County 4-H and FFA members will participate in the Walworth County Fair Meat Animal Sale, Sept. 2.

This year’s meat sale project experience began several months ago and has included learning experiences, skill development, comradery, and lots of hard work—all of which members agree mixes up into their brand of “fun.”

Some members breed and raise their own market animals; others purchase market animals to feed and show.

Participants said being involved in the meat animal sale helps them develop several life skills and experiences including: work hard to accomplish your goals/give your all; patience/a little progress each day adds up to big results; perseverance/don’t give up; and good care of animals leads to good results.

Members cite working with their animals and the bonds they form as two of the things they most enjoy about their project work.

“I enjoy working with my animals every day to make them look the best that they possibly can,” Landon Rehberg, Spring Prairie 4-H Club member said.

“When you work with your animals enough,” Michael Strause, Sugar Creek 4-H Club, said, “they respond to what you are asking them to do and are very friendly.”

“The thing I most enjoy about my sheep is spending time with them. It’s fun to run and play with them,” Alaina Yates, Sugar Creek 4-H Club, added. “It doesn’t feel like work.”

When members were asked how their past sale participation has impacted them, four responses in varying forms were most common: being grateful for people investing in your project; volunteering and helping others makes me feel good; it’s important to support your local community; and people are very generous.

“The support for local youth by the community is absolutely amazing to me,” said Matthew Hoekstra, Delavan-Darien FFA.

“It is a moving experience to witness the auction and the excitement of others,” added Casey Leonard, Linn 4-H Club.

Beyond the learning that takes place during the project, it is clear that sale participation is a means to an important end for most members who are working to make and save money to offset costs related to post-secondary schooling and independent living after high school.

In the words of Wyatt Dolan, Delavan-Darien FFA, “All the animals I work with and raise for the project and sale will help my future. All money I receive will go towards my college/house fund. I also feel that my writing skills and socialization will help me further in school and eventually work life.”

The 173rd Walworth County Meat Animal Sale will be held 10 a.m., Sept. 2, in the Wiswell Center at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Sale order will be beef, sheep, and then swine, with the sale of Grand and Reserve Grand Champion live and carcass animals following at approximately 3 p.m. Bidding is in cents per pound of live animal. Champion carcasses are also sold on a live weight basis. Buyers may send their purchases to a locker plant for custom processing or to market for resale.

The Walworth County Business Association will clerk the event. Terms of sale are cash, check, or credit card. All are welcome to attend and bid on these quality meat animals! Due to locker plant limitations, local processing spots are limited and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis as the sale progresses. Buyers will be notified as locker plant spots fill up. An unlimited number of spots exist for sale animals being sent to market.

Project members encourage individuals and businesses to check out this year’s sale for an opportunity to buy quality meat and support local youth. “When you buy an animal from the Meat Animal Sale, you are supporting a local 4-H or FFA member and also the fair,” said Spring Prairie 4-H Club member Veronica Siegler.

“Sale animals have been worked with since the day they were born,” Katie Gillette, Whitewater 4-H Club, said “They’ve had the best nutrients, clean habitats, exercise, and the best hygienic care. The best part is that all of this work has been done by kids that wake up before the sun rises to feed and walk their animals. It’s the kids who are constantly working to get food on others’ tables. It’s the kids who really care.”