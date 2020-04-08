Walworth County animal sanctuary makes sure the tiger is king

SHARON — The documentary series “Tiger King” has sparked national interest in the world of exotics pets and the oddities surrounding a private zoo in Oklahoma.
Persisting as the most watched show on Netflix, “Tiger King” has allowed the American public an inside look into tiger cub breeding for entertainment purposes, as well as the underground world of exotic animal ownership.
But while national interest is focused on the TV show highlighting animal mistreatment, an exotic pet sanctuary in Walworth County is providing a safe place for the same type of animals abused or exploited by private zoos and owners.
The Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat in Sharon is a nonprofit organization relying mostly on donations and membership dues to give neglected animals a comfortable home. The sanctuary exists solely as a refuge for neglected, injured or retired animals, and does not breed or sell exotic animals.
The 10-acre sanctuary, owned by Jill Carnegie and her husband Jim Tomasi, cares for dozens of animals, including tigers, grizzly bears, wolves, peacocks and more. The sanctuary is located along Town Hall Road in Sharon, but is not open to the public.
Andy Carlson, who has volunteered with the sanctuary for 24 years, said a number of animals cared for at Valley of the Kings come from situations where they were used to profit their owners. Four grizzly bears were saved from a roadside zoo where they were used as photo props as cubs, and could no longer be cared for when they were grown.
Carlson said he was aware of the “Tiger King” central character, Joseph Maldonado, also known as “Joe Exotic,” even before the television show, because of Maldonado’s practice of cub breeding for profit.
“He was notorious for generating money off of them or sending the tiger cubs to colleagues within the industry,” Carlson said. “Not a very good person in terms of not having the best interest at heart for the animals.”
As shown in the television show, officially known as “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” tiger cubs were bred at Maldonado’s amusement park so patrons could take pictures with the animals.
Carlson said parks can charge $25 per person to take photos with tiger cubs and that a single tiger cub can generate $20,000 to $25,000 a month. He said he understands why individuals would be interested in having their pictures taken with such animals, but that people often do not consider what happens to animals once they are too large.
“A lot of people don’t realize what happens to that little tiger cub when it can no longer be the photo prop,” he said. “Sadly and tragically, the outcome for each of those little tiger cubs isn’t really good.”
When animal owners can no longer care for the tigers, the animals sometimes are sold to roadside zoos or to hunting preserves where they are killed for trophies.
Autumn Harmon, head keeper at Valley of the Kings, said sanctuaries like the one in Walworth County exist solely to save animals that would otherwise be mistreated, exploited or killed.
“Places like us are here to take in animals that have been mistreated or have not been taken care of well,” she said.
Harmon said she was pleased to see “Tiger King” spark conversations about animal exploitation, but that many viewers may focus more on the dramatics of the park owners rather than the actual exploitation of animals.
With national interest surrounding the documentary series, Harmon said she fears more people will want to attend parks where animals are being exploited — further creating a market for unethical practices.
She said she wishes the TV show would have delved deeper into the differences between sanctuaries and private zoos. It also could have educated people on how they can support animals in need.
“People need to know the distinctions between his business and our nonprofit,” Harmon said.
If anyone is unsure about which animal rescue organization they should support, they can research a facility beforehand to see how its income is utilized and if it has violations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Harmon added.
While “Joe Exotic” can be seen in the TV series wrestling with big cats in cages, Harmon said no one at Valley of the Kings will enter a confinement with an animal unless it is an absolute emergency. More often than not, she said, it is human error that causes an animal to lash out. And she does not want to put animals in the position where they may accidentally harm a person.
With some cats weighing up to 600 pounds or more, she said harmless play for an animal could potentially cause injury for a person.
Sanctuary volunteer Susan Reinholz said she gladly spends hours ensuring the animals are well cared for, and that she takes personal pride in assuring they are spoiled with plenty of food, clean enclosures and space to traverse. In enclosures, animals are also given balls, toys and other enrichment objects to keep them stimulated.
Reinholz said she wanted to get involved in an organization that truly served animals — and she fell in love with the work.
“To me, this is like my church; this is where I come for peace,” she said.
Reinholz said while she does hope attention from “Tiger King” draws more food donations and skilled volunteers for the Walworth County sanctuary, there is also concern that it will bring out people more interested in seeing animals than helping them.
With heightened interest around the television show, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department made a recent visit to the sanctuary, concerned there may be unwanted visitors there.
With Valley of the Kings feeding animals upwards of 1,500 pounds of food a day, Carlson said donations of food, money or supplies are always appreciated to help the sanctuary’s mission of providing for animals in need.
