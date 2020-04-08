Walworth County animal sanctuary makes sure the tiger is king

While “Joe Exotic” can be seen in the TV series wrestling with big cats in cages, Harmon said no one at Valley of the Kings will enter a confinement with an animal unless it is an absolute emergency. More often than not, she said, it is human error that causes an animal to lash out. And she does not want to put animals in the position where they may accidentally harm a person.

With some cats weighing up to 600 pounds or more, she said harmless play for an animal could potentially cause injury for a person.

Sanctuary volunteer Susan Reinholz said she gladly spends hours ensuring the animals are well cared for, and that she takes personal pride in assuring they are spoiled with plenty of food, clean enclosures and space to traverse. In enclosures, animals are also given balls, toys and other enrichment objects to keep them stimulated.

Reinholz said she wanted to get involved in an organization that truly served animals — and she fell in love with the work.

“To me, this is like my church; this is where I come for peace,” she said.