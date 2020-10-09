Walworth County announces its newest felony criminal charges

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Patricia R. Behrend, 61, Wales, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer, following a traffic stop in Elkhorn. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Albert L. Crockett, 23, Madison, has been charged with three counts of bail jumping in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Kehlen J. Donahue, 18, Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC and two counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $26,000 in fines.
Chad L. Edwards, 61, Beloit, has been charged with felony retail theft from a Walmart store in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Thomas W. Makowski, 23, Genoa City, has been charged with battery to public officers and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to three years and nine months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Kristine Ann Saucerman, 56, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense. If convicted, she faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Kevin W. Sellers, 21, Eagle, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Corey A. Sexton, 32, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly not reporting to pretrial services in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Keriann C. Smith, 37, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly contacting an individual in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Jeff M. Stasiak, 41, Darien, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft-business setting involving a business in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years and seven months in prison and a $110,500 in fines.
Joseph T. Thompson, 24, Milwaukee, has been charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, impersonating a peace officer, two counts of false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude a police officer in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 83 years and nine months in prison and $215,000 in fines.
Carter J. Zacharias, 17, Delavan, has been charged with bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the town of Darien. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and seven months in prison and $20,500 in fines.
