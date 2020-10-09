Walworth County announces its newest felony criminal charges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin W. Sellers, 21, Eagle, has been charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct in East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fines.

Corey A. Sexton, 32, Lake Geneva, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly not reporting to pretrial services in violation of a court order. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Keriann C. Smith, 37, Genoa City, has been charged with bail jumping for allegedly contacting an individual in violation of a court order. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Jeff M. Stasiak, 41, Darien, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft-business setting involving a business in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years and seven months in prison and a $110,500 in fines.

Joseph T. Thompson, 24, Milwaukee, has been charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, impersonating a peace officer, two counts of false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude a police officer in the town of Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to 83 years and nine months in prison and $215,000 in fines.