Walworth County announces new felony criminal cases

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.
Rachale M. Bies, 24, Lake Geneva, has been charged with escape for allegedly tampering with an electronic monitoring device. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Caleb M. Bowers, 26, Whitewater, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon, and other misdemeanors. If convicted, he faces up to 37 years and seven months in prison and $109,500 in fines.
Grant L. Buol, 18, Monroe, has been charged with recklessly endangering safety in an alleged traffic incident in Elkhorn. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Gerald R. Hopewell, 45, Janesville, has been charged with retail theft and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident at a Walmart in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to four years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Alejandro Mercado, 29, Fontana, has been charged with stragulation/suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in an alleged domestic violence incident. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and $21,000 in fiines.
Dustin D. Pippenger, 22, Edgerton, has been charged with theft by contractor involving home repairs in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Shay L. Rogers, 50, Beloit, has been charged with retail theft, misdemeanor retail theft and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident at a Walmart in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to four years and six months in prison and $21,000 in fines.
Charles L. Ressler, 32, Whitewater, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years in prison and $43,600 in fines.
Amanda R. Soneberg, 36, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of obstructing an officer. If convicted, she faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $40,000 in fines.
Patrick P. Wollin, 33, Jefferson, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, physical abuse of a child and bail jumping at a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.