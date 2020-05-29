Walworth County announces new felony criminal cases

Dustin D. Pippenger, 22, Edgerton, has been charged with theft by contractor involving home repairs in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Shay L. Rogers, 50, Beloit, has been charged with retail theft, misdemeanor retail theft and disorderly conduct for an alleged incident at a Walmart in Delavan. If convicted, he faces up to four years and six months in prison and $21,000 in fines.

Charles L. Ressler, 32, Whitewater, has been charged with operating under the influence-fourth offense, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content-fourth offense, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. If convicted, he faces up to 21 years in prison and $43,600 in fines.

Amanda R. Soneberg, 36, Whitewater, has been charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of obstructing an officer. If convicted, she faces up to 13 years and six months in prison and $40,000 in fines.

Patrick P. Wollin, 33, Jefferson, has been charged with strangulation/suffocation, physical abuse of a child and bail jumping at a residence in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years and six months in prison and $30,000 in fines.

