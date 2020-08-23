Walworth County averaging 16 new cases of coronavirus each day

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walworth County has surpassed 1,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, adding 500 more cases in the past month.

The Walworth County Health and Human Services Department reports that a total of 1,586 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

That is up 500 cases since July 24, when the county recorded its 1,000th infected resident.

The county has tripled its recorded cases of coronavirus since June 23, when there were 500 throughout the county.

In the past two months, the county is reporting an average of 16 new cases each day.

The 1,500th case was recorded on Aug. 17.

With a population of about 102,000 people, Walworth County has the sixth-highest per capita rate of infection out of all 72 counties in Wisconsin. According to the state health department, the only counties with higher per capita infection rates are Milwaukee, Brown, Kenosha, Racine and Iron.

Walworth County had 250 positive tests for coronavirus in mid-May when the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the state's "Safer At Home" order, which had restricted crowds and businesses to control the spread of the contagious upper respiratory infection.