Walworth County bans use of private funds in elections, after Racine, Kenosha accept Zuckerberg funds

Walworth County in April become the first county in the state to pass an ordinance prohibiting the county from accepting any donation from any person or non-governmental entity for the purpose of election administration, including the collection of ballots or voter registration.

The idea behind it is to stop outside money like funds from a Mark Zuckerberg funded-charity from coming into the community and affecting the administering of elections.

Leading up to the November 2020 presidential election, more than 200 Wisconsin communities received money from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. Five Democratic-leaning cities — Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee — received the lion's share.

Since then, the Republican controlled Legislature passed a law that would have prohibited government agencies from accepting private funds for the administering of elections. But Gov. Tony Evers voted it here. Other states have enacted similar laws.

In order to try to stop communities from accepting private election donations, now work is being done to enact change at the local level, through ordinances like what Walworth County passed.

Ron Heuer, president of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance, a nonprofit, is among those working to help encourage more counties and municipalities to pass similar ordinances. His alliance formed in September 2020 as a result of communities, including Racine and Kenosha, accepting private funds to help administer the election.

“They sold it under the idea it was to protect people from COVID,” Heuer said. But it was really a way to increase the Democratic vote for Joe Biden, Heuer asserted. By increasing the vote in minority neighborhoods, they were able to increase the vote for Biden with 8 or 9 out of 10 voting for Biden.

“They spent a pile of this money on getting the vote out for Biden,” Heuer said.

Sachin Chheda, a Democratic consultant and director of the Wisconsin-based Fair Elections Project, called Walworth County's ordinance "dumb."

“This is governing by Twitter, not governing by actually taking facts and using the truth to make good decisions for taxpayers," Chheda said. "The fact is that since COVID started, with increased utilization of absentee and mail-in voting, costs and effort for local election authorities has gone up. If local communities don’t want to take private donations to help fund those increased costs, then either costs will fall to taxpayers or access to the polls will be limited for eligible voters. The reality is that these dollars flow to elected and appointed leaders who local communities trust to run elections; there’s no reason to reject outside support that just saves taxpayers money.”

Shannon Powell, Racine’s communications director, said he was not aware of any conversations being had about restricting the use of grant funds in Racine.

“As many court cases have confirmed, it is legal to do so under state law, so we will continue to follow law just as we have done,” Powell said. “The City very transparently applied for grants to support and assist in running a safe election in the midst of a pandemic. The Clerk, her staff, and all the poll workers all did an amazing job.”

Previously, Racine officials have said that their 2020 elections budget had been nearly entirely consumed by running the April 2020 election, which was nearly postponed by Evers one month after the coronavirus was confirmed to be present in Wisconsin.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian did not immediately return calls for comment about accepting the private grants.

The Wisconsin Voter Alliance filed a lawsuit trying to stop the flow of the money into the cities including Racine and Kenosha, but they have so far not been successful.

“The reason you don’t want to have private money in the election, you can have a guy like Zuckerberg controlling all the elections," Heuer said. "Once we have done that, we have lost our country.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and others have argued that banning the practice would likewise stop the likes of conservative billionaires, such as the Koch family, from funneling money into right-leaning communities in get out the vote efforts.

“Imagine if it happened in reverse, where the Koch brothers gave millions of dollars to only turn out people of white background in the suburbs,” Vos said last fall. “People would say, ‘That is crazy.’ Well, that’s exactly what happened with the money from Zuckerberg in reverse, where they focused only on turning out minorities in large cities.”

Chheda responded to this, saying "These (CTCL) funds went to more than 200 communities that needed support to fund local elections that had gotten more expensive. If the Koch brothers wanted to support to get votes out in communities instead of spending millions lobbying for tax breaks … that would be a good thing.”

Chris Gable, chairman of the Republican Party of Walworth County, said since Evers vetoed any changes to state law pertaining to private election money, it is important for local governments to enact their own ordinances.

“No other election reforms will occur before the November election. It’s time for the counties and we the people to speak at a local level,” Gable said.

Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda said the ordinance that Walworth County passed just applies for the county. Municipalities within the county would still have to enact their own ordinances to prohibit individual cities and villages from accepting private funds.

“Elections are a core aspect of what we do. It’s reasonable we should be able to fund those,” Luberda said.

Adam Rogan of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.