Walworth County Board Chair Nancy Russell not seeking re-election

County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Nancy Russell will not run for the county board in April.

Russell has filed a notification of non-candidacy with the Walworth County Clerk’s Office. Russell has served Walworth County in Supervisory District 11 since 2002 and has served as chair of the Walworth County Board since 2007.

In addition to serving as the chair of the county board, Russell is also a member of the Agriculture and Extension, Executive, Land Conservation and Public Works committees as well as acting as chair of the Finance and Park committees.

She also is a member of the Walworth County Library Planning, Local Emergency Planning, Traffic Safety, Transportation Coordination committees and the Workforce Development Board.

Walworth County Supervisory District 11 includes areas of the Town of Linn and the City of Lake Geneva.

All 11 of the Walworth County supervisor positions will be on the ballot during the spring election on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Informational packets on running for county board supervisor are available at the Walworth County Clerk’s Office, Government Center, 100 W. Walworth St. in Elkhorn.

For more information about filing for candidacy, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/201/Running-for-County-Offices.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for Walworth County supervisor in the Walworth County Clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022.