Walworth County cancels Medicare workshops

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department has canceled its "Welcome to Medicare Workshops" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The workshops were scheduled for Oct. 22 and Dec. 3 at the department of health and human services, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn.

Randy Kohl, health and human services long-term care division manager, said county staff are available to answer questions and connect senior citizens with available services.

Call the department at 262-741-3400 for more information.

