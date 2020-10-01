Walworth County cancels Medicare workshops

ELKHORN — The Walworth County Health & Human Services Department has canceled its "Welcome to Medicare Workshops" because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The workshops were scheduled for Oct. 22 and Dec. 3 at the department of health and human services, 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn.
Randy Kohl, health and human services long-term care division manager, said county staff are available to answer questions and connect senior citizens with available services.
Call the department at 262-741-3400 for more information.
