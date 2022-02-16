Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey announces retirement

Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey is set to retire from her elected position as county clerk, April 2.

Bushey has served Walworth County for the past 25 years and was first elected in November of 1996.

“It is with a little anxiety and much excitement that I tender my resignation effective April 2, 2022, with my final work day to be April 1,” Bushey said in a news release. “I would like to thank the citizens of Walworth County and, of course, the Walworth County Board of Supervisors for the opportunity to serve for the past 25 years.”

Bushey is the fourth longest-serving Walworth County clerk, and only the 18th county clerk to have served in the county’s 183-year history. She was elected to her current four-year term in November 2020.

During her tenure, Bushey oversaw the county’s transition from four separate voting systems to a single, countywide system, collaborating with county municipalities to write a grant to recoup the costs.

Additionally, her office was part of the statewide recounts of a Wisconsin supreme court justice and the president of the United States.

“Walworth County is extremely fortunate to have benefited from Kimberly’s professionalism, dedication, and knowledge these past 25 years,” Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda said in a news release. “I have learned a great deal from her, and she will be greatly missed. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

At its Feb. 8 meeting, the Walworth County Board of Supervisors forwarded Bushey’s resignation to the executive committee for discussion regarding how to fill the county clerk position.

The executive committee was to meet Feb. 14 to forward recommendations to the full county board regarding the vacancy.