Walworth County conducts road and bridge study

Officials from the Walworth County Public Works Department recently completed a study of 400 miles of the County Trunk Highway system.

The study evaluated the county roads’ pavement conditions, drainage and load-carrying capacities; to evaluate existing deficiencies and to present recommendations for maintenance and rehabilitation. To view the December 2021 road study, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/901/Plans-and-Major-Studies?preview=true.

“The conclusion is simple,” Walworth County Public Works Director Richard Hough said in a news release. “We need more funding to repair the county’s roadway network and infrastructure.”

The study provided various scenarios utilizing potential funding strategies and recommended an expenditure increase to $4.5-million annually for road improvement projects over the next 10-plus years.

The public works department is considering various funding options to improve funding levels before updating the department’s 10-Year Bridge and Road Improvement Plan, a fiscal plan that is presented annually and was last updated in February 2021.

Hough will present improvement recommendations and funding strategies to the county board during the next few months.

Livestreams and recorded videos of those meetings will be available by visiting www.co.walworth.wi.us/agendacenter.

Public participation is encouraged; the county board meeting schedule is available at www.co.walworth.wi.us.