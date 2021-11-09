Walworth County Democratic Party says "One Year to Win," hosts gala fundraiser in Lake Geneva

First on the program, Lasry spoke about his experience as senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks. He said his work with the franchise, as well as his campaign’s operations, show how he puts progressive values into practice.

“We are the only campaign in this race who have a unionized campaign staff,” he said. “If you want to see what somebody’s going to actually do when they get to Washington, look at how they’ve run their organization.”

Next to speak was Olikara. The Brookfield native and child of Indian immigrants described his vision of “dignity for all,” which centers working class and disenfranchised communities. He stressed the significance of next year’s elections.

“Our democracy is at an existential crisis of faith and trust,” he said. “This election is about fundamentally changing our politics to be more inclusive, more honest, and more dignified.”

Mandela Barnes, who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, reflected on his Milwaukee upbringing. He described both joy and pain, having lost friends to gun violence, the criminal justice system, and addiction over the course of his life.

