Walworth County Democratic Party says "One Year to Win," hosts gala fundraiser in Lake Geneva

Walworth County democrats are rallying for the 2022 state elections.
To gear up for the approaching election cycle, the Walworth County Democratic Party hosted the “One Year to Win” gala fundraiser at the Grand Geneva Resort on Saturday evening, Nov. 6. The event included a silent auction, live music, and a speaker program featuring candidates running for U.S. House and Senate offices in 2022.
Ellen Holly, chair of the Walworth County Democratic Party, said the event brought in over 250 people and raised record funds.
“This is the largest endeavor we have ever tried,” Holly said.
Holly said considering the large and talented field of 2022 candidates, the county democrats thought it was important for voters to hear directly from those running for office.
“We want to make sure voters have the information they need to make a choice,” she said.
Guests filled the Grand Geneva’s Maple Ballroom to hear from U.S. Senate candidates running to replace republican Ron Johnson, including Alex Lasry, Steven Olikara, Mandela Barnes, Tom Nelson, Gillian Battino, and Darrell Williams. The speaker program also featured House candidates Ann Roe for Wisconsin’s first congressional district and Jessica Katzenmeyer for the fifth.
Spirits were high among the audience and speakers as Saturday’s event followed the House’s approval of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed with a 228-206 vote Friday, Nov. 5.
First on the program, Lasry spoke about his experience as senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks. He said his work with the franchise, as well as his campaign’s operations, show how he puts progressive values into practice.
“We are the only campaign in this race who have a unionized campaign staff,” he said. “If you want to see what somebody’s going to actually do when they get to Washington, look at how they’ve run their organization.”
Next to speak was Olikara. The Brookfield native and child of Indian immigrants described his vision of “dignity for all,” which centers working class and disenfranchised communities. He stressed the significance of next year’s elections.
“Our democracy is at an existential crisis of faith and trust,” he said. “This election is about fundamentally changing our politics to be more inclusive, more honest, and more dignified.”
Mandela Barnes, who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, reflected on his Milwaukee upbringing. He described both joy and pain, having lost friends to gun violence, the criminal justice system, and addiction over the course of his life.
“It could’ve been any of them standing on this stage here today,” Barnes said. “What they didn’t have is the opportunity. That’s why I got into organizing — to make sure that we can improve the quality of life in communities all across this state.”
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson followed Barnes’ speech. Nelson said he has proven his ability to win over red parts of the state, with six Fox Valley wins under his belt — three as a legislator, and three as a county executive.
“And you can count on me to do that again against Ron Johnson,” he said. “So join me as I promise to restore fairness, compassion, and civility to our civic discourse.”
Dr. Gillian Battino took next to the stage to share her passion for health care, immigration justice and more.
“We need preventative health care, which has been overlooked so tremendously that our population is suffering,” she said.
Battino is running to be the first woman physician in the federal senate.
“I can’t think of a more timely opportunity for that,” she said.
Dr. Darrell Williams was last to speak of those running for senate. He serves as Governor Tony Evers’ administrator of the division of emergency management in the department of military affairs.
Williams described his background in education and military service, and voiced his support for teachers and law enforcement.
“If you value somebody who has experience and knowledge in the areas most critical to us in this point in time, I ask for your support,” he said.
The senate candidates were joined by Ann Roe of Janesville, running for the U.S. House of Representatives to serve Wisconsin’s first congressional district, and Jessica Katzenmeyer, hoping to represent the state’s fifth congressional district.
Bryan Steil has served the first congressional district since 2018, a historically republican-leaning district which covers Kenosha County, Racine County and most of Walworth County, as well as portions of Rock County, Waukesha County and Milwaukee County.
Roe criticized a “lack of public service” to workers, students and families under Steil’s leadership.
“I am committed to this fight,” she said.