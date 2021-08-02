Walworth County deputy injured in crash; Racine man faces charges for fleeing, crashing

A Racine man is facing several charges as a result of a one-vehicle accident, in which a Walworth County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured.

Tony Perales, 25, of Racine faces charges for flee and eluding, operating while intoxicated causing great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of motor vehicle and operating without a driver's license causing great bodily harm as a result of the accident that occurred about 1:11 a.m., Aug. 1.

Police said a Walworth County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling about 62 mph in a 25 mph zone in the City of Lake Geneva. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, according to police.

Police said the driver increased speeds to more than 100 mph while traveling north on Highway 120, then as the driver approached the intersection of Highway 11 both the vehicle's headlights and taillights were turned off, and the driver did not stop the vehicle at a stop sign, then continued to travel north on Highway 120 at a high rate of speed.

Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy Wayne Blanchard was located near the corner of Highway 120 and Kniep Road in the Town of Spring Prairie monitoring the pursuit.

Blanchard took a position behind a guardrail and deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}