Walworth County deputy injured in crash; Racine man faces charges for fleeing, crashing
A Racine man is facing several charges as a result of a one-vehicle accident, in which a Walworth County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured.

Tony Perales, 25, of Racine faces charges for flee and eluding, operating while intoxicated causing great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of motor vehicle and operating without a driver's license causing great bodily harm as a result of the accident that occurred about 1:11 a.m., Aug. 1. 

Police said a Walworth County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling about 62 mph in a 25 mph zone in the City of Lake Geneva. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, according to police.

Police said the driver increased speeds to more than 100 mph while traveling north on Highway 120, then as the driver approached the intersection of Highway 11 both the vehicle's headlights and taillights were turned off, and the driver did not stop the vehicle at a stop sign, then continued to travel north on Highway 120 at a high rate of speed.

Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy Wayne Blanchard was located near the corner of Highway 120 and Kniep Road in the Town of Spring Prairie monitoring the pursuit. 

Blanchard took a position behind a guardrail and deployed a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle. 

Police said, as the driver approached the area where Blanchard was located, he began to lose control of his vehicle along the shoulder of the northbound traffic lane. 

The driver, later identified as Perales, struck the guardrail, causing injury to his passenger and Blanchard. 

The passenger was a 31-year-old man from Racine, and Blanchard was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Perales was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries and then was transported to the Walworth County Jail.

Other agencies that responded to the incident included Wisconsin State Patrol, Village of East Troy Police Department, Town of East Troy Police Department, East Troy Fire and Rescue and Mukwonago Fire Department.

"This tragic incident is another reminder of courageous dedication by law enforcement to keep the community safe," Sheriff Kurt Picknell said in a press release. "I thank all of the first responders and medical staff for the professional care. The ongoing support from citizens is vital to the success of our public safety mission. Please keep Deputy Blanchard and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

