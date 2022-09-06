Walworth County emergency management director completes certificate program

Walworth County Emergency Management Director Lt. Jason Rowland recently completed the Wisconsin Professional Emergency Management Certificate Program.

The training and certification is designed to be a two-year course of study with a combination of online and in-person courses to include the Incident Command System, the National Incident Management System, hazardous materials identification and response, natural disaster response and recovery, Federal Emergency Management Agency procedures, and the Wisconsin Disaster Response and Recovery Operations.

In January 2021, Rowland enrolled in and subsequently completed this training program in 19 months.

The course requires 374 training hours and a 100-question test covering every course section of the training. Rowland joins Captain Todd Neumann in completing the Professional Emergency Management Certificate Program.

Rowland stated in a press release, “It is an honor to be able to serve the County of Walworth in the position of emergency management director. Working with local community leaders, fire departments, volunteer organizations, and private businesses to ensure we are ready to respond and recover should the need arise, is a responsibility that is not taken lightly. Most importantly, I thank my family, Kellie, Ethan, and Aaron, for their love and support with all the time spent studying to achieve this goal.”

“I commend Lt. Jason Rowland for his dedication, demonstrating personal and professional achievement directly benefiting the citizens of Walworth County,” Sheriff Kurt Picknell said in a press release.