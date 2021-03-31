Walworth County estimated to get $20 million in COVID stimulus, plus $9.6 million for municipalities

Walworth County is set to receive an estimated $20 million in COVID relief funds and municipalities throughout the county are set to receive another estimated $9.6 million, with the money divvied up largely based on population.
Those funds are part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11.
All municipalities in the county are set to receive some funds, ranging from $90,000 for the Town of Sharon to $1.2 million for Whitewater, according to estimates posted by the House Committee on Oversight.
The City of Lake Geneva is estimated to get $800,000, Williams Bay $280,000 and Fontana $170,000, according to those posted estimates, although municipalities have not received final notification of exact dollar amounts.
While estimates have been released, it’s still too soon to start writing checks and spending the money because government officials are still waiting for more guidance from the federal government.
Lake Geneva City Administrator Dave Nord said, “While it appears there is money coming from the Budget Resolution Act, the amount is, at this time, still an estimate. The City is waiting for additional information to confirm the actual amount.”
“The city’s various department heads have been directed to compile their list of eligible projects based on what is known so far. Obviously projects not meeting the final guidelines of the Act will not be considered by the City Council,” Nord said. “Once we have more information, the eligible projects will be presented to the Council for consideration and selection.”
Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda said the federal statutes are always very broad and general, then additional guidance comes out which is much more specific and limiting.
“We have to be careful not to make too many plans when they haven’t told us any of the rules to the game. They have only told us there is going to be a game,” Luberda said.
He added he is hopeful they will be getting more guidance from the federal government in April.
In March 2020, when COVID first hit the area and shut down businesses and schools, the county received about $1 million to use toward expenses. But the requirements were very specific for that funding, Luberda said.
For this round, they have been told government entities will have more leeway on how to spend them and they have been given four general categories of how funds can be spent. Those categories are:
Respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits; or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;
Respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the local government, or county that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work;
For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue (i.e., online, property or income tax) due to the public health emergency, or
Make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
One of the differences between this funding and earlier funding for the county is that they will have until 2024 to spend the money, giving them much more flexibility. That also gives them the opportunity to spend it on longer-term projects like broadband to address some areas of the county that do not have broadband internet access.
Funds could also go to help those in the tourism industries that have been hit, as well as nonprofits that have struggled over the last year because of canceled fundraisers or reduced corporate sponsorships.
Below find the estimates from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on how much each Walworth County government will be receiving in relief via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021:
Walworth County: $20,140,000
Bloomfield: $160,000
Town of Darien: $170,000
Village of Darien: $160,000
City of Delavan: $820,000
Town of Delavan: $530,000
Town of East Troy: $400,000
Village of East Troy: $430,000
Elkhorn: $990,000
Fontana: $170,000
Geneva: $500,000
Genoa City: $290,000
La Grange: $240,000
Lafayette: $200,000
Lake Geneva: $800,000
Linn: $240,000
Lyons: $370,000
Richmond: $190,000
Town of Sharon: $90,000
Village of Sharon: $150,000
Spring Prairie: $220,000
Sugar Creek: $390,000
Town of Troy: $230,000
Town of Walworth: $170,000
Village of Walworth: $280,000
Williams Bay: $260,000
Whitewater: $1,200,000