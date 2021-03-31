Walworth County estimated to get $20 million in COVID stimulus, plus $9.6 million for municipalities

Walworth County Administrator Mark Luberda said the federal statutes are always very broad and general, then additional guidance comes out which is much more specific and limiting.

“We have to be careful not to make too many plans when they haven’t told us any of the rules to the game. They have only told us there is going to be a game,” Luberda said.

He added he is hopeful they will be getting more guidance from the federal government in April.

In March 2020, when COVID first hit the area and shut down businesses and schools, the county received about $1 million to use toward expenses. But the requirements were very specific for that funding, Luberda said.

For this round, they have been told government entities will have more leeway on how to spend them and they have been given four general categories of how funds can be spent. Those categories are:

Respond to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits; or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;