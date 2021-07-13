Walworth County Fair adopts new alcohol policy; patrons will be allowed to walk around with drinks

ELKHORN — For the first time in its 171 year history, this year’s Walworth County Fair will sell beer and wine from Sept. 1-6. And patrons will be able to walk around with their drinks, with the exception of the barn and exhibit areas.

The Walworth County Fair Board applied for a temporary beer and wine license last year, fairgrounds manager Larry Gaffey said. During this time, the Walworth County Agricultural Society was experiencing financial difficulties brought on by the pandemic. The normally lively fairgrounds went quiet as 90% of events were cancelled.

“The fair itself has historically lost money,” Gaffey said. “So it’s all the other events that pick up the finances.”

To address this dip in funds, the Board decided to introduce alcohol sales at the fair. The Elkhorn City Council voted June 2020 to allow beer sales between 4 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in only the grandstand area of the fairgrounds, though the county fair ultimately did not use the permit due to the event's cancellation.

This year, the fair board successfully applied for a new permit which would allow for beer sales between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. without restriction to any one section of the fairgrounds.