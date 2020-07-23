Walworth County Fair canceled because of coronavirus concerns

ELKHORN — Organizers of the Walworth County Fair today canceled the 2020 fair, citing a concern for public safety stemming from a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Officials also announced the cancellation of Elkhorn Ribfest, which means the coronavirus pandemic is shutting down the year's two biggest events at the county fairgrounds.
Ribfest was scheduled for Aug. 13-16, and the county fair was scheduled for Sept. 2-7.
The decision to cancel both events came from board members of the Walworth County Agricultural Society, the private organization that operates the county fairgrounds in Elkhorn.
Larry Gaffey, general manager of the organization, noted that both the county fair and the barbecue festival draw crowds from Midwest cities with high rates of coronavirus infection.
"The board was concerned these events could pose a risk to Walworth County residents," Gaffey said. He added: "The board feared the influx of visitors could strain the county's public health system."
As recently as last month, organizers were trying to salvage the county fair, even winning approval to sell beer for the first time ever as a way of generating new revenue and fortifying the organization financially.
But in recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases in Walworth County has nearly doubled, from 500 in mid-June to nearly 1,000 today.
Organizers of the Lake Geneva Venetian Festival last month similarly cited the coronavirus pandemic in announcing the cancellation of their downtown Lake Geneva event, which would have taken place the week after Ribfest.
County fair organizers today said they will still present exhibits for children to show off their livestock and other projects. But the exhibits will not be open to the public.
Officials said they also are working out details of a method to conduct the traditional livestock sale.
Gaffey noted that the coronavirus disrupted the school year for many of the same children who were looking forward to the county fair.
"COVID-19 stole part of a school year from these kids," he said. "We will not allow it ruin their dream projects as well."
Walworth County Fair 1
Walworth County Fair 2
Walworth County Judging
Walworth County Fair 4
Walworth County Fair 5
Walworth County Fair 6
Fair rides, one of the favorite attractions of the Walworth County Fair
Walworth County Fair 8
Walwoth County Fair 9
Walworth County Fair 10
Walworth County Fair 11
Walworth County Fair 12
Walworth County Fair 13
Walworth County Fair 14
Walworth County Fair 15
Walworth County Fair 16
Walworth County Fair 17
Walworth County Fair 18
Walworth County Fair 19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.