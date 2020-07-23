Walworth County Fair canceled because of coronavirus concerns

But in recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases in Walworth County has nearly doubled, from 500 in mid-June to nearly 1,000 today.

Organizers of the Lake Geneva Venetian Festival last month similarly cited the coronavirus pandemic in announcing the cancellation of their downtown Lake Geneva event, which would have taken place the week after Ribfest.

County fair organizers today said they will still present exhibits for children to show off their livestock and other projects. But the exhibits will not be open to the public.

Officials said they also are working out details of a method to conduct the traditional livestock sale.

Gaffey noted that the coronavirus disrupted the school year for many of the same children who were looking forward to the county fair.

"COVID-19 stole part of a school year from these kids," he said. "We will not allow it ruin their dream projects as well."

