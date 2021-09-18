Walworth County Fair manager pleased with attendance; year included a wedding at the fair

ELKHORN – After having to cancel the 2020 Walworth County Fair due to COVID, general manager Larry Gaffey said he was pleased with the attendance for this year’s county fair.

It’s a year that not only included all the festival favorites – and also included a wedding, Gaffey’s son and daughter-in-law in fact. (More on that later.)

Attendance numbers for this year’s six-day county fair was 129,109 down just slightly from 2019’s 135,209 attendance, Gaffey said.

Overall it was similar to 2019 numbers, except that it was down on Friday when it rained, Gaffey said.

Most importantly, Gaffey said he was grateful they were able to have the fair this year after having to cancel it in 2020. He said he was a little nervous they may forget a few things because they were out of practice after not having the fair in 2020, but he said he was very happy with how everything went, including the wedding for his son.

His son Lt. Max Gaffey and now daughter-in-law Lt. Iris Robare are both in the U.S. Marine Corp. and to be stationed together they decided to push up their wedding date to the fair weekend.