Walworth County Fair organizers hope to maintain fair with added safeguards

ELKHORN — The sight of carnival rides, the smell of funnel cakes and the sound of live music are still scheduled to fill the Walworth County Fairgrounds this summer.
The Walworth County Fair, which is scheduled for Sept 2 to Sept. 7 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn, currently is still going forward as scheduled.
“We are moving on as planned,” said Larry Gaffey, general manager of the fairgrounds. “We don’t have a crystal ball, but we plan on going on.”
Other events at the fairgrounds, however, are being canceled or postponed to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Walworth County Fair Bureau Dairy Breakfast scheduled for June 20 has been canceled for this year.
The Pork Chop Cookout scheduled for June 24 will be presented with only drive-through service available rather than public dining.
The Elkhorn Ribfest scheduled for July 9 to July 12 has been postponed until mid-August. Gaffey said rescheduled dates for Ribfest have not been determined.
“We will do Ribfest, even if we have to reschedule it more than once,” he said.
Ribfest has become a popular event during the past few years, with about 60,000 people attending in 2019.
“It’s growing every year,” Gaffey said. “Someday, it might be a bigger event than the fair itself.”
Because of the number of people who are expected to attend the county fair during the coronavirus pandemic, safety precautions will be put into place, such as additional hand sanitizing stations and non-contact payment transactions.
“We’re working on methods to help people be safe,” Gaffey said. “It’s important that we take care of the community.”
Kathleen Seeberg, executive director from the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said the visitors bureau hosts a booth at the county fair to promote tourism in Walworth County.
Seeberg said the visitors bureau plans to have a booth at the fair again this year.
Seeberg said the fair attracts many tourists to Walworth County. She said the fair also benefits local businesses.
“The Walworth County Fair is a favorite for both local residents and people from the region. People from Illinois also come up here,” she said. “People also shop in our stores and dine at our restaurants.”
Chris Clapper, executive director for Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, said the fair also benefits nonprofit organizations that host booths.
“A lot of smaller local vendors would be impacted if the fair was not held,” Clapper said. “There’s a lot of nonprofits in the area where it’s a major fundraiser for them.”
Gaffey said this year’s fair will feature new carnival rides, children’s activities and free entertainment, as well as regular activities such as the monster truck races and demolition derby.
“We’re always looking for new opportunities,” Gaffey said. “We try to add new things each year.”
Gaffey said no entertainers or vendors have cancelled.
Clapper said both the county fair and Ribfest attract many people to the area.
“It’s a huge economic boost to our community,” Clapper said. “Without them, it wouldn’t be pretty.”
Gaffey although the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many events, he believes many people will visit the fairgrounds this summer.
“I think we will have a good summer,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like it right now, but I think we will work through it.”
Walworth County Fair 1
Walworth County Fair 2
Walworth County Judging
Walworth County Fair 4
Walworth County Fair 5
Walworth County Fair 6
Fair rides, one of the favorite attractions of the Walworth County Fair
Walworth County Fair 8
Walwoth County Fair 9
Walworth County Fair 10
Walworth County Fair 11
Walworth County Fair 12
Walworth County Fair 13
Walworth County Fair 14
Walworth County Fair 15
Walworth County Fair 16
Walworth County Fair 17
Walworth County Fair 18
Walworth County Fair 19
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.