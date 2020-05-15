Walworth County Fair organizers hope to maintain fair with added safeguards

“It’s growing every year,” Gaffey said. “Someday, it might be a bigger event than the fair itself.”

Because of the number of people who are expected to attend the county fair during the coronavirus pandemic, safety precautions will be put into place, such as additional hand sanitizing stations and non-contact payment transactions.

“We’re working on methods to help people be safe,” Gaffey said. “It’s important that we take care of the community.”

Kathleen Seeberg, executive director from the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said the visitors bureau hosts a booth at the county fair to promote tourism in Walworth County.

Seeberg said the visitors bureau plans to have a booth at the fair again this year.

Seeberg said the fair attracts many tourists to Walworth County. She said the fair also benefits local businesses.

“The Walworth County Fair is a favorite for both local residents and people from the region. People from Illinois also come up here,” she said. “People also shop in our stores and dine at our restaurants.”

Chris Clapper, executive director for Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, said the fair also benefits nonprofit organizations that host booths.