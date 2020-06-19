Walworth County Fair wants beer sales to help fund this year's event

ELKHORN — Walworth County Fair organizers are trying to put on the best event possible this summer, and they hope that selling beer for the first time ever will generate some badly needed funds.
The private county fair organization has been battered with financial losses in 2020 because of numerous money-making events that have been cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials are working to salvage the county fair — scheduled for Sept. 2 to Sept. 7 — and they have agreed to go ahead with most of the youth livestock competitions, for starters.
Whether they can also offer the traditional carnival rides, live music, food vendors and other attractions could depend on whether they are allowed to sell beer on the fairgrounds.
The Elkhorn City Council voted June 15 to deny the county fair a permit for beer sales, after hearing critics voice concerns that alcoholic beverages would spoil the family-friendly event.
But the city council is scheduled to reconsider the matter June 22, as fair organizers caution that money from beer sales might be the only way to maintain the county fair that people have come to expect.
Larry Gaffey, general manager of the fair association, said officials are working hard to figure out how much of the traditional end-of-summer extravaganza can be preserved for 2020.
Gaffey said being able to sell beer as a revenue generator "would certainly help."
"The fair finances are devastated," he said. "We are looking for ways to try to hold it together."
Elkhorn Mayor Bruce Lechner said he has heard public opinion both in favor of allowing beer sales at the county fair and opposed to introducing alcohol at an event that has been "dry" since the fair began in 1850.
Lechner, who votes only in case of a tie on the city council, said he is undecided, and he is glad the issue is coming back for reconsideration.
"It's worth looking at again," he said.
The county fair organization, also known as the Walworth County Agricultural Society, already was struggling financially in 2019 when poor weather hurt attendance and created budget problems. Officials briefly discussed introducing beer sales at the time, but public opposition quickly shut off the conversation.
Now, the organization's financial woes have been exasperated by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced cancellation of many events on the fairgrounds this spring and summer.
So, fair organizers asked Elkhorn for a permit allowing beer sales during the 2020 county fair.
City Administrator James Heilman said organizers made it clear that they are trying to recover from steep losses and that the beer permit would help them salvage this year's fair.
"It's been a tough one for them," Heilman said.
After hearing from many opponents who want to maintain the tradition of a "dry" county fair, the city council voted 4-1 against the permit request.
Alderman Ron Dunwiddie, who was among those opposing the request, said that while he is sympathetic to the fair's financial woes, he heard strong public opposition to allowing beer sales at the fair.
Dunwiddie noted that the county fair has been grappling with financial issues for many years.
"I would love to see them not having any financial problems," he said. But, he added, "It's the reality we're dealing with."
Alderman Frank Boggs, who cast the only vote in favor of beer sales, said he is willing to let go of the "dry" tradition — if only as a onetime experiment — as a way of avoiding the catastrophic loss of the county fair.
"If it works, great," Boggs said. "If it doesn't, fine, they can fix it next year."
The city council is scheduled to reconsider the beer permit request June 22 at a special meeting.
Alderman Tom Myrin voted "no" on the matter originally, but then requested a special meeting to reconsider. Myrin could not be reached for comment.
The debate at City Hall comes as prospects for a 2020 county fair are being scrutinized closely by Gaffey and his staff and the nine-member fair board.
Gaffey said officials have committed to holding the popular kids livestock competitions, except for the dog show. And they are working through other elements of the fair to determine how much they can do this year.
"It comes down to finances," Gaffey said.
Fair board member Bill Thompson said officials also are discussing corornavirus safeguards such as social distancing, and how fair goers can be protected against the risk of spreading the virus.
Thompson said observing public health guidelines will require changes in how the fair is organized and conducted.
The introduction of beer sales was decided as a way of generating revenue needed to preserve as much of the county fair as possible, Thompson said.
Without beer sales, he said: "It does limit what we can do."
Rachel Haggerty on horse at county fair 2018
Madison Kimble, 15, of Janesville prepares one of her cows
County fair ribbons for winner in horse barn
Carnival riders on Yo Yo at county fair 2018
Paul Shellman Amber Gronowski at county fair
Cow barn at Walworth County Fair 2018
Henry Miller, 4, in front, and Brenden Miller, 11, look at a cow
Lori Hintz quilter at county fair 2018
Horse at county fair 2018
Emma Syberson, 11, of Clinton and Aubrey Ganhs, 11 of Elkhorn presented some pigs
Kids with pig noses at Walworth County Fair 2018
Decorated barn stall at county fair 2018
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.