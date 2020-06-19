Walworth County Fair wants beer sales to help fund this year's event

"It's been a tough one for them," Heilman said.

After hearing from many opponents who want to maintain the tradition of a "dry" county fair, the city council voted 4-1 against the permit request.

Alderman Ron Dunwiddie, who was among those opposing the request, said that while he is sympathetic to the fair's financial woes, he heard strong public opposition to allowing beer sales at the fair.

Dunwiddie noted that the county fair has been grappling with financial issues for many years.

"I would love to see them not having any financial problems," he said. But, he added, "It's the reality we're dealing with."

Alderman Frank Boggs, who cast the only vote in favor of beer sales, said he is willing to let go of the "dry" tradition — if only as a onetime experiment — as a way of avoiding the catastrophic loss of the county fair.

"If it works, great," Boggs said. "If it doesn't, fine, they can fix it next year."

The city council is scheduled to reconsider the beer permit request June 22 at a special meeting.

Alderman Tom Myrin voted "no" on the matter originally, but then requested a special meeting to reconsider. Myrin could not be reached for comment.