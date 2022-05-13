Walworth County Habitat for Humanity offering A Brush with Kindness

Officials from the Walworth County Habitat for Humanity want to assist local homeowners with a “brush of kindness.”

The Walworth County Habitat for Humanity offers the “A Brush with Kindness” program, which assists residents with exterior maintenance or repairs to their home including porch repairs, door replacement, exterior painting, landscaping work or lawn maintenance.

The program is mostly for low-income residents, elderly residents or residents with a disability.

“It’s really to benefit people who want to stay in place, but they just can’t clean those gutters out or they need paint work or they need a bush trimmed or they need the grass cut just to help them stay in their house,” Helen Blomberg, president of the Walworth County Habitat for Humanity Board, said. “It’s really to help out their neighborhood.”

Blomberg said, so far, there has been no Walworth County residents who have applied or taken advantage of the program. She said Habitat for Humanity is working to inform residents that the program is available in Walworth County.

“We’re trying to get the word out and get more people involved,” Blomberg said. “We’ve had a hard time getting people to apply. But we’re going to start going out to churches to try to get the word out more that the program exists.”

In order to receive assistance from the program, potential candidates must own and live in their home, be a Walworth County resident, meet certain income guidelines, have homeowners insurance, be up to date on mortgage payments and property taxes and undergo a background check.

“It depends on the size of your family,” Blomberg said. “For a three-person family, they need to have an income of between $21,000 and $41,000. It depends on how many people are in your family to how much you can get.”

The work is done by volunteers. Blomberg said Walworth County Habitat for Humanity officials are looking to volunteers to assist with the program and to help build the Habitat for Humanity homes.

“That’s the same volunteer pool we use when we build houses,” Blomberg said. “So they might get a call to help build a house or with A Brush with Kindness.”

The program is funded through the Habitat for Humanity international organization. Clients for the “A Brush with Kindness” program may be asked to pay for the cost of materials for a project if necessary.

“We look at their income to see how much they can afford to pay. If there’s no expense, we don’t charge them anything,” Blomberg said. “If they need someone to mow their grass, we just mow their grass for free. If you need a wheelchair ramp, you just pay for the wood.”

The clients may also be asked to assist with the project, if they are able.

“If they’re really elderly, we would probably just do it for them,” Blomberg said. “If they’re able, we would like them to volunteer with us.”

The Habitat for Humanity organization has offered the program for about two years. Blomberg said she feels the program would benefit many residents in Walworth County.

“I think there has to be a real need in the community for people who just want to age in place,” Blomberg said. “They don’t want to go in an apartment. They want to stay in their house. If we can help people stay in their house, I think that would be a good benefit for them.”

For information about the program, visit www.habitatwalworth.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.