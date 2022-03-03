Walworth County Health and Human services seeking board members

The Walworth County Health & Human Services’ Aging and Disability Resource Center is seeking applications on behalf of the Walworth County administrator for a citizen appointment to represent people 60 years or older and adults with disabilities on the Aging and Disability Resource Center Governing Board.

The ADRC in Walworth County provides information on a range of programs and services, helps people understand the various long-term care options available to them, assists people in applying for programs and benefits, and serves as the access point for publicly funded long-term care.

ADRC governing board members represent the needs, concerns and well-being of older adults and adults with disabilities in Walworth County.

Applicants must reside in Walworth County.

Appointments are for a three-year term. In an effort to have representation of all populations residing in Walworth County we highly encourage individuals that could represent the Latino population to consider submitting a notice of interest.

Notice of interest applications are available from the ADRC, 1910 County Road NN, P.O. Box 1005, Elkhorn, Wisconsin 53121.

An application may also be obtained by emailing Randy Kohl, division manager, at rkohl@co.walworth.wi.us, or downloaded at www.co.walworth.wi.us/532/Citizen-Committee-Members.

The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m., March 31. Applications must be submitted to the ADRC, Attn: Randy Kohl, 1910 County Road NN, P.O. Box 1005, Elkhorn, Wisconsin 53121.

The ADRC provides information and assistance to older and disabled adults, their friends, family, caregivers and residents.

For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/376/Aging-Disability-Resource-Center.