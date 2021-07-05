Walworth County Health Department introduces new mobile health hub

ELKHORN -– Representatives from the Walworth County’s Department of Health and Human Services will be traveling throughout the area with its new mobile health unit.

The mobile health unit is designed to offer a range of health and wellness education and direct services.

The Walworth County Mobile Health Hubwill will make its first stop from 8 a.m. to noon, July 10 at Veterans Park in downtown Elkhorn, as part of Saturdays on the Square. T

The health hub then will be set up at the Whitewater City Farmer’s Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 13, then at the Delavan Fresh Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 15 in Tower Park.

The purpose of the health hub is to provide health and wellness services near residential neighborhoods, businesses and education facilities, as an alternative to traditional agency or clinic-based services.