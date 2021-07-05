Walworth County Health Department introduces new mobile health hub

ELKHORN -– Representatives from the Walworth County’s Department of Health and Human Services will be traveling throughout the area with its new mobile health unit.
The mobile health unit is designed to offer a range of health and wellness education and direct services.
The Walworth County Mobile Health Hubwill will make its first stop from 8 a.m. to noon, July 10 at Veterans Park in downtown Elkhorn, as part of Saturdays on the Square. T
The health hub then will be set up at the Whitewater City Farmer’s Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 13, then at the Delavan Fresh Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 15 in Tower Park.
The purpose of the health hub is to provide health and wellness services near residential neighborhoods, businesses and education facilities, as an alternative to traditional agency or clinic-based services.
"The Health Hub will make health and wellness services more readily available and less intimidating," Walworth County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Trista Piccola said in a news release. "By meeting people where they’re at, we will be better equipped to get the right services to the right people when they need it. Rural communities continue to have areas that are underserved, and we want to ensure our programs reach our residents who need them."
Walworth County staff representing several county-provided health and social service programs will be available on the health hub.
"We need to ensure communities have access to services that address physical health needs," Piccola said, "but equally as important is access to mental health and prevention services."
A new community health assessment launching later this summer will help determine where the mobile unit will be deployed and the types of services it will offer.
“We expect the information will provide a clearer picture of the physical, social, and emotional impacts of COVID-19, and how the mobile health hub may be used to strengthen services to communities and residents most impacted," Piccola said
The mobile health hub is a Ford E-450 equipped with an exam room, blood draw chair and cold storage to provide some direct healthcare services, including free healthcare assessments, such as blood pressure screenings; education and information about mental and physical health; Women, Infants and Children program visits; and vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
"By expanding access to quality health and wellness services and providing a more visible, accessible platform from which to spread the message about the importance of health, our hope is to improve care, lower costs, and, ultimately, save lives here in Walworth County," Piccola said.
Besides the farmers markets, the health hub is scheduled to be featured during the Walworth County National Night Out, Aug. 3 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
For more information about the health hub, visit the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services' Facebook page or contact Walworth County Health and Human Services at walcohhs@co.walworth.wi.us or 262-741-3200.