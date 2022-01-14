Walworth County Health Department issues warning about Delavan COVID testing company

The Walworth County Health Department has issued a warning about a Delavan COVID testing facility.

The Center for COVID Control (CCC), an Illinois-based COVID testing company with a location in Delavan, is the subject of several Better Business Bureau (BBB) investigations, including the BBB of Chicago & Northern Illinois.

An alert posted to the BBB's website indicates that the BBB of Chicago & Northern Illinois has received numerous complaints locally and nationally regarding “alleged problems with not receiving test results, poor customer service, and requesting personally identifiable information.”

In a press release, the business stated that it is temporarily suspending COVID testing from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22 because of the increased demand for testing.

It stated, "Certain Center for Covid Control (CCC) locations are experiencing high demand for testing due to the Omicron variant surge. This unusually high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals."

Erica Bergstrom, public health officer for Walworth County, said “In light of recent developments regarding the Center for COVID Control, Walworth County Public Health does not currently recommend that residents utilize this company’s testing services."

Instead, the county health department encourage residents to seek out testing through community partner sites at UW-Whitewater, Open Arms Free Clinic in Elkhorn, and the National Guard testing site at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Testing is also available locally through select Walgreens locations.

For a full list of testing locations and hours in Walworth County, along with upcoming vaccine clinics and additional COVID updates, visit Walworth County Public Health’s COVID home page at www.co.walworth.wi.us/856/COVID-19.